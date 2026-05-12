Nutramax Laboratories President & CEO Todd Henderson, DVM, Honored with Christian Employers Alliance Kingdom Impact Award

LANCASTER, S.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Henderson, DVM, President and CEO of Nutramax Laboratories, has been named a recipient of the Christian Employers Alliance (CEA) 2025 Kingdom Impact Award. The award recognizes business leaders whose work reflects a Christ-centered mission, marketplace integrity, and meaningful community impact.

Margaret Iuculano, President of the Christian Employers Alliance, said, "Dr. Henderson leads with an unusually transparent commitment to Biblical truth. His stewardship has produced measurable good for employees, customers, communities, and the broader marketplace while consistently and publicly honoring Jesus Christ."

Under Henderson family leadership spanning more than three decades, the family-owned business has grown from two employees to more than 800 nationwide, all while maintaining its founding mission: to serve and glorify the Lord through research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of science-based supplements that support the quality of life for people and their pets.

Dr. Henderson has championed partnerships with numerous national organizations, such as Christian Veterinary Mission (CVM), to equip veterinary professionals and students for service in some of the world's most remote regions. The collaboration reflects a broader organizational commitment to honoring God through veterinary medicine — a value woven into every level of company culture.

Among the local community initiatives led by Nutramax is the 4:10 Initiative, launched in 2020 to support small businesses during a time of widespread economic hardship. Framed by its organizers as an act of stewardship and generosity, the program directed corporate resources toward neighbors in need — a tangible expression of the values the Kingdom Impact Award was created to recognize.

Dr. Henderson is a 1992 graduate of Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and the son of Nutramax founder Dr. Robert "Dr. Bob" Henderson, who established the company that same year.

ABOUT NUTRAMAX LABORATORIES

Nutramax Laboratories was founded with a mission to serve the Lord and glorify Him using the gifts He has given employees to research, develop, manufacture, and market products that improve the quality of life for people and their pets. Nutramax is a global leader in the field of nutritional supplements, with products trusted by healthcare professionals and pet owners alike.

Media Contact: Stephanie Stacks, [email protected]

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.