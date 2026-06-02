Nutramax Laboratories Recognized as Primary Sponsor of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge

LANCASTER, S.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office recognized Nutramax Laboratories for serving as the primary sponsor of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge in Lancaster County. The Polar Plunge is one of the Torch Run program's signature fundraising events, and the company's $30,000 sponsorship ensures that 100% of its contribution directly supports Special Olympics South Carolina athlete programs at both the local and state levels.

Sheriff Barry Faile emphasized the deeper purpose behind the agency's involvement, noting that deputies volunteer their time because "supporting our Special Olympics athletes is about far more than fundraising. It's about building opportunities, celebrating abilities, and standing beside these incredible competitors every step of the way." He added that the company's leadership "directly impacts athletes right here in Lancaster County and across South Carolina."

The recognition event brought together Special Olympics South Carolina CEO Barry Coates, Torch Run Director Mike Still, local athletes Ryan Scapin and Coleman Joyner, Nutramax founder Dr. Robert "Dr. Bob" Henderson, and community supporters to celebrate the company's extraordinary commitment to empowering athletes.

Dr. Henderson reflected on the company's partnership with Special Olympics programs, saying, "It is a privilege to support the mission of Special Olympics South Carolina and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. These athletes inspire all of us with their determination, joy, and courage. We are honored to partner with the men and women of law enforcement who work tirelessly to champion these programs and the athletes they serve."

The Nutramax sponsorship strengthens the mission of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run, which unites law enforcement and corrections professionals statewide to raise both funds and awareness for Special Olympics South Carolina. This year's Lancaster County Polar Plunge raised a total of $88,216 — a milestone that reflects the growing support of sponsors, participants, and the broader community.

ABOUT NUTRAMAX LABORATORIES

Nutramax Laboratories was founded with a mission to serve the Lord and glorify Him using the gifts He has given employees to research, develop, manufacture, and market products that improve the quality of life for people and their pets. Nutramax is a leader in the field of nutritional supplements, with products trusted by healthcare professionals and pet owners alike.

SOURCE Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.