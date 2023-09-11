Nutricosmetics Market to grow by USD 847.3 million between 2022 to 2027; APAC to Account 40% of the global market growth. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutricosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 847.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Health benefits offered by Nutricosmetics are notably driving the Nutri cosmetics market. However, factors such as the Availability of substitute products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Dietary supplements, Food, and beverages), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The dietary supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. Nutricosmetics dietary supplements have anti-aging properties and are available in the form of capsules, pills, powders, gels, and extracts in the market. These products contain nutrients that protect the hair, skin, and nails from aging and the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays. FOSHU-certified dietary supplements ensure that the product is officially approved for use by consumers and enable various product launches in the segment during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will hold a share of 40% in the global market growth. APAC consumers are aware of the health and beauty benefits offered by nutricosmetics, which can positively influence the growth of the market in focus. Market vendors in the food and beverages segment in the region are expanding their product offerings by launching new nutricosmetics products.Furthermore, the growing adoption of nutricosmetics is luring vendors to APAC and such expansions by vendors operating in the market in focus can increase the sales of nutricosmetics and accelerate the growth momentum of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The nutricosmetics market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Nutricosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 847.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, and Suntory Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

