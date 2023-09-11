Nutricosmetics Market to grow by USD 847.3 million between 2022 to 2027; APAC to Account 40% of the global market growth. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutricosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 847.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period. Health benefits offered by Nutricosmetics are notably driving the Nutri cosmetics market. However, factors such as the Availability of substitute products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Dietary supplements, Food, and beverages), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nutricosmetics Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis
The dietary supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. Nutricosmetics dietary supplements have anti-aging properties and are available in the form of capsules, pills, powders, gels, and extracts in the market. These products contain nutrients that protect the hair, skin, and nails from aging and the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays. FOSHU-certified dietary supplements ensure that the product is officially approved for use by consumers and enable various product launches in the segment during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC will hold a share of 40% in the global market growth. APAC consumers are aware of the health and beauty benefits offered by nutricosmetics, which can positively influence the growth of the market in focus. Market vendors in the food and beverages segment in the region are expanding their product offerings by launching new nutricosmetics products.Furthermore, the growing adoption of nutricosmetics is luring vendors to APAC and such expansions by vendors operating in the market in focus can increase the sales of nutricosmetics and accelerate the growth momentum of the market in the region during the forecast period. 

Company Insights 
The nutricosmetics market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Nutricosmetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 847.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.39

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, and Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

