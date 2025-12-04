Nutrient appoints new executives to accelerate next phase of growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient, the intelligent document company, today announced the appointment of three senior executives — elevating Richard Malloy to Chief Revenue Officer, and welcoming Kari Elassal as Chief Financial Officer and Chris Van Wesep as Chief Marketing Officer. The announcement comes as Nutrient recently marked one year since unifying five industry-leading document technology companies into a single brand, accelerating its strategy to redefine how modern organizations build, automate, and orchestrate document-centric work.

The untapped potential of documents

Across every industry, documents remain the invisible layer that drive decisions, collaboration, compliance, and outcomes — yet the systems around them have not kept pace with the increasing speed of modern business. Organizations face mounting pressure to innovate while balancing security, governance, and AI adoption.

"Documents aren't just files — they are the connective tissue of enterprises," said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of Nutrient. "Nutrient exists to help enterprises unlock the potential trapped inside documents, because the ability to manage, automate, and access the data inside documents is now a direct driver of efficiency, compliance, and competitive advantage."

As enterprises navigate a world shaped by AI and distributed teams, document workflows have become a strategic priority. Nutrient's mission is to evolve how humans experience documents, making them more intelligent, more connected, and more responsive.

Nutrient expands leadership team to support vision

To support its next chapter, Nutrient is deepening its leadership team, with the addition of two proven industry experts who have successfully scaled global technology organizations — paired with the promotion of a 10-year Nutrient sales leadership veteran. This blend of external experience and industry domain knowledge lays the foundation to scale with both speed and sustainability.

Kari Elassal, Chief Financial Officer

Kari brings two decades of deep financial and analytical leadership experience across high-growth technology companies and global financial services organizations. With a track record of scaling operations, optimizing financial strategy, and guiding companies through inflection points, Kari will help Nutrient navigate its next stages of expansion and platform investment.

(LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kari-elassal/ )

Chris Van Wesep, Chief Marketing Officer

Chris joins with more than two decades of marketing leadership experience at global technology brands, including HashiCorp, Apptio, and Microsoft. He will lead Nutrient's global marketing strategy, brand evolution, and go-to-market execution, ensuring customers, partners, and developers unlock the future of intelligent documents.

(LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisvanwesep/ )

Richard Malloy, Chief Revenue Officer

Richard has spent more than a decade driving Nutrient's commercial success, evolving from the company's first sales hire into a trusted leader. He has led sales, customer success, and go-to-market execution through multiple stages of growth — including the Insight-backed investment and platform unification. As CRO, Richard will oversee global revenue functions, bringing his deep product expertise and longstanding commitment to Nutrient's customers into this next chapter of scale.

(LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-malloy12/ )

"Kari and Chris bring the operational rigor and market perspective we need as we

enter our next chapter, and Richard's promotion reflects the high-performance,

strategy, and leadership that has shaped Nutrient from the very beginning," said

Jonathan Rhyne, CEO of Nutrient. "This combination of seasoned industry

operators and a decade-tenured homegrown leader paves the way for us to deliver

the intelligent document platform modern enterprises have been waiting for."

A year of accelerated innovation: From unified brand to AI-native document intelligence

Since rebranding in late 2024, Nutrient has delivered rapid innovation across its portfolio — including developer-loved SDKs, cloud APIs, integrations for Salesforce and Microsoft 365, and its enterprise workflow automation platform.

Over the past year, Nutrient has:

Embedded AI and agentic capabilities across every product line , in turn enabling intelligent extraction, natural language interaction, summarization, smart approvals, and contextual triggers inside apps, workflows, and portals.





, in turn enabling intelligent extraction, natural language interaction, summarization, smart approvals, and contextual triggers inside apps, workflows, and portals. Expanded its workflow automation offering , integrating document generation, editing, redaction, signing, collaboration, and reporting in a single orchestration layer.





, integrating document generation, editing, redaction, signing, collaboration, and reporting in a single orchestration layer. Deepened native integrations inside platforms enterprises already rely on — including Salesforce and Microsoft 365 — thereby eliminating the need for extra tooling.





inside platforms enterprises already rely on — including Salesforce and Microsoft 365 — thereby eliminating the need for extra tooling. Unified developer and business workflows into a cohesive platform, enabling customers to build, automate, and operationalize document-centric processes at scale.

This momentum reflects Nutrient's long-term vision: documents that behave less like static files of the past and more like dynamic living systems of knowledge, enriched with context, and capable of powering the next generation of AI-assisted work.

Looking ahead: Building the future of document-centric work

Nutrient is leading the shift to intelligent, agentic document systems. Whether customers are embedding document capabilities, automating compliance-heavy workflows, or orchestrating multistep processes across teams, Nutrient provides a unified platform engineered for the reality of modern enterprises' complexity, security, and source of truth requirements.

"Our platform supports everything from high-fidelity rendering and editing, to AI-powered extraction and agentic workflow automation," said CMO Chris Van Wesep. "But we're just getting started. Documents are evolving, and Nutrient is building the foundation for how people and AI will work together in the years ahead."

With a strengthened leadership team, agentic AI functionality, and a rapidly expanding market, Nutrient enters 2026 poised for accelerated growth and continuing its mission to transform how humans experience documents, enabling enterprises to operate at scale.

About Nutrient

Nutrient delivers the tools to build intelligent document-centric applications and workflows. Nutrient's document SDKs, cloud services, integrations for Salesforce and M365, and workflow automation platform transform how modern businesses automate, secure, and scale document-centric processes. The company powers thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than 15 percent of Global 500 brands, thousands of commercial businesses across 80 nations, and more than 130 public-sector organizations in 24 countries. Backed by Insight Partners and based in Raleigh, NC, Nutrient operates additional offices in England, France, and Austria. Nutrient is on a mission to transform how humans work with documents, with a technology stack that integrates the industry-leading document and workflow automation technology from PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, Aquaforest, Muhimbi, and Integrify. Learn more at nutrient.io .

