Nutrient Expands Workflow Platform to Power Secure, Document-Centric Efficiencies for the Enterprise

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrient, the agentic document platform for modern enterprises, today announced the latest product updates to its document automation platform, Nutrient Workflow, that redefine how enterprise teams manage and streamline complex document processes. With new AI-powered data extraction, built-in electronic signing, and enhanced enterprise security, the platform enables organizations to accelerate document workflows while maintaining full control and compliance.

Driving Efficiency and Security For Document-Centric Workflows

Across industries, documents remain the connective tissue of business — from contracts and audits to onboarding and compliance. Yet for many organizations, those processes remain fragmented, manual, and prone to compliance risk.

Nutrient Workflow transforms these document-centric workflows into intelligent, secure, and scalable digital processes. By combining automation, collaboration, and agents, teams can work faster, eliminate redundant tasks, and ensure data accuracy across every step.

"The reality is most workflow automation platforms weren't built with documents at the center. They treat them as afterthoughts — as simple attachments or uploads," said Johnathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO at Nutrient. "We've been at the forefront of digital document innovation for more than a decade, and this release takes that to a new level — reinforcing Nutrient Workflow as the industry's leading document-centric platform that is purpose-built for how real work gets done in today's AI-first world."

Smarter Signing, Built Right In

The new built-in signing experience eliminates the need for external eSignature tools, letting users create, send, and sign documents directly within Nutrient Workflow.

Configurable signing order and expiration policies

Secure authentication for each signer

Comprehensive audit trails and compliance metadata

Whether collecting internal approvals or finalizing legally binding contracts, signing is now an integrated part of the workflow — no longer requiring a separate system or another software vendor.

Intelligent Document Processing at Scale

Nutrient's newly enhanced AI Data Extraction task intelligently structures and processes information from multiple documents at once. Teams can quickly capture key terms, values, and entities from contracts, invoices, and other documents, and automatically map them to workflow fields, saving hours of tedious, inefficient manual entry.

The result:

Dramatically reduced manual review and data entry, saving time and money

Ability to work with unstructured formats — PDFs, scanned documents, and mixed document file types — without rigid templates

Improved compliance through structured, traceable data flows

Built for Enterprise Teams

Designed for security, scale, and flexibility, this release introduces new enterprise-grade capabilities that help teams operate confidently in regulated and complex environments:

Single sign on (SSO) for centralized identity management

for centralized identity management Mobile approvals for fast, secure decision-making on the go

for fast, secure decision-making on the go Customizable dashboards for real-time visibility into workflow metrics

for real-time visibility into workflow metrics RESTful data elements for live integrations with internal systems

for live integrations with internal systems Granular access controls to protect sensitive information

"Enterprise teams need more than automation — they need trust," said Rhyne. "This release builds on our legacy of document expertise to deliver the speed organizations need and the compliance they require."

Availability

The H2 2025 release is available now for all Nutrient Workflow customers.

For more information about these updates, read the full release blog , or watch the product update webinar on demand today.

About Nutrient

Nutrient delivers the tools to build intelligent document-centric applications and workflows. Nutrient's document SDKs, cloud services, integrations for M365 and Salesforce, and workflow automation platform transform how modern businesses automate, secure, and scale document-centric processes. The company powers thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than 15 percent of Global 500 brands, thousands of commercial businesses across 80 nations, and more than 130 public-sector organizations in 24 countries. Backed by Insight Partners and based in Raleigh, NC, Nutrient operates additional offices in England, France, and Austria. Nutrient is on a mission to transform how humans work with documents, with a technology stack that integrates the industry-leading document and workflow automation technology from PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, Aquaforest, Muhimbi, and Integrify. Learn more at nutrient.io .

