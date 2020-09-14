Nutrient Survival Launches with Cutting-Edge Survival Food Line

A roughly $500 million market, the emergency food category, commonly defined by shelf-stable, freeze-dried meals, saw a major uptick of sales in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Nutrient Survival CEO Eric Christianson, a former Army Ranger and consumer packaged goods executive at some of the nation's largest food companies, recognized a large void in the market for nutrient-dense food as a needed alternative to empty calorie, nutrient-deplete emergency food.

"I'm no stranger to the realities of processed food," said Christianson. "For years, I ate MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat) in the field throughout my Army career. Further, as a former "Big Food" marketer, I know all too well where nutrition ranks with these large food corporations and can honestly say that I'd feel bad feeding my family most of what is on the market today."

On a mission to revolutionize survival food, each Nutrient Survival product is backed by eight years of R&D rooted in scientific research and proprietary nutrient dense application. Products are sold in #10 cans for an average of $3 per serving and have a shelf life of 25 years. Additionally, Nutrient Survival manufactures all products at its own state-of-the-art facility in Reno-Tahoe, NV., which houses an R&D department and test kitchen, as well as freeze-drying and cold baking technology that preserves the product's freshness, flavor and nutrient density.

"We're not doing our bodies any good with our current diets, and that's especially true with emergency food—when our bodies need help the most," said Christianson. "A strong body and mind are our most powerful force to surviving adversity, and people need a nutritious choice to what's out there. We take pride in finally providing the keys to unlocking that."

From survivalists and preppers to those who want to prepare just-in-case, Nutrient Survival's food and beverages do not compromise on taste, are simple to make (just add water) and have options to satisfy every eater, including:

Homestyle Scramble

Triple Cheese Mac

Southwestern Medley

Hearty Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Chocolate Grain Crunch

Maple Almond Grain Crunch

Peanut Butter Bar-Meals

Honey Granola Bar-Meals

Chocolate Chip Cookie-Meals

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie-Meals

Creamy Chocolate Shake

Vitamin Milk

Nutrient Survival products are now available for purchase on NutrientSurvival.com . Keep up to date with the latest news by following along on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Mia Fazio

[email protected]

SOURCE Nutrient Survival