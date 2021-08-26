NUTRISHOP® Announces Arrival of MERK™ Psycho Citrus Pre-Workout

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, weight loss and wellness, announces the arrival of a brand new flavor addition to the popular MERK™ Intense Pre-Workout Formula lineup by Stance Supplements®. The new flavor is called Psycho Citrus, and it is now available exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com and Nutrishop stores nationwide.

"MERK continues to top the list of our best-selling potent pre-workout formulas, and we're thrilled to be able to offer a brand new refreshing flavor exclusively to our customers," said Bryon McLendon, Nutrishop founder and CEO. "If you're already a fan of MERK or you're on the hunt for a fully loaded pre-workout formula with a uniquely fresh flavor, then check out MERK Psycho Citrus today!"

Regarding the actual flavor profile, Sir Keevin Hardiman, who owns Nutrishop Costa Mesa/Newport Beach and Nutrishop Huntington Beach, said, "Psycho Citrus is not your typical orange flavor. It has the bright flavor of citrus with a smooth, tropical finish. Not overpowering, but the right combination of sweet and sour to get you ready to crush your next workout."

MERK, which also comes in Wicked White Gummy, Brutal Blue Razz, and Strawberry Death Punch, features higher amounts of popular pre-workout ingredients. These include 6g of Citrulline Malate, 3.2g of Beta-Alanine, 550mg of VitaCholine®, 350mg of caffeine, and 200 mg of AlphaSize® (L-Alpha glyceryl phosphorylcholine). Other ingredients include vitamin B12, Himalayan Rock Salt, ActiGin®, and Astragin®. Additionally, MERK contains thermogenics like Grains of Paradise to help heat the body up during those intense training sessions.

"I thought I already trained hard. But this new MERK Psycho Citrus has me going!" said Rick Rodriguez, a self-professed pre-workout junkie who owns multiple Nutrishop franchises in Southern California and Tennessee. "The flavor is on point, the intensity is unreal, and my energy is off the charts. If you aren't already a beast in the gym, buckle up because you're about to be!"

Pre-workout products, in general, are often used by fitness-focused, weight-training individuals who are looking to crush their workouts and increase their muscle mass. Those who aren't sure if a pre-workout is right for them or want to learn more about MERK are invited to speak with a nutrition consultant at their local Nutrishop store.

"MERK is one of the best pre-workouts out there, and this new Psycho Citrus flavor is really refreshing!" said Gunnar Swanson, franchisee of the Nutrishop in Grand Rapids, SD. "You'll look forward to your next workout just to have another serving of MERK Psycho Citrus!"

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

