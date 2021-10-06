NUTRISHOP® Celebrates Fall with New Creamy Chai Latte Protein Powder

"When I tried Creamy Chai Latte, I knew I'd found my new favorite flavor of protein! It's the perfect blend of sweet cream with a little chai spice," said Janae Smith, a social media strategist from San Diego, California. "I can't wait to try it in my coffee."

PRO7EIN Synthesis offers a unique blend of seven different protein sources, including Cross-Flow Microfiltered Whey Protein Isolate, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Hydrolyzed Casein, Potassium Caseinate, Micellar Casein, and Egg Albumin. This protein powder is smooth, mixes easily in water (or beverage of choice), and contains 34 grams of protein per serving with minimal carbs and fat. Consuming multiple protein sources throughout the day is ideal for muscle protein synthesis (a.k.a. lean muscle).

"PRO7EIN Synthesis is my go-to protein for all of my shakes," said Blake Cunillera, a personal trainer from Washington Township, NJ. "This powder mixes up great with anything, making it easy to drink (or add in my yogurt). Creamy Chai Latte adds that delicious fall flavor and satisfies that sweet craving without feeling guilty after!"

PRO7EIN Synthesis first arrived on Nutrishop's shelves over a decade ago. Since its initial release, several other flavors have joined the line, including White Chocolate Peppermint, Peach Mango, Cookies and Cream, Churro, and Caramel Pretzel. But, for a growing group of loyal fans, Creamy Chai Latte is the best one yet.

"The new Creamy Chai Latte flavor was so subtly sweet and perfectly timed for fall," Christina Hubacek, a firefighter from Dallas Fort Worth, said. "Move over #PSL, CCL is taking your spot!"

PRO7EIN Synthesis can be enjoyed on-the-go or after the gym, in between meals, as a snack, or even before bed. It's a convenient way to get multiple protein sources for those looking to increase their protein intake. Beyond the traditional protein shake, many Nutrishop customers like to mix up PRO7EIN Synthesis with food, making everything from pancakes and muffins to cookies, waffles, and more.

PRO7EIN Synthesis Creamy Chai Latte is available for purchase online at NutrishopUSA.com or at a local Nutrishop location nationwide.

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

