NUTRISHOP® Enters Nootropic Market With Nutrient-Dense Formula

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition, wellness and supplement franchise, today announced the arrival of NUTROPIK™ by pH Labs® at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

NUTROPIK™ blends potent, patented nootropic ingredients into a comprehensive, synergistic formula. Nootropics are substances/ingredients that help support cognitive function and brain health. They are being widely researched for their potential to help support a number of cognitive functions, including focus, memory, processing of information, and more. In fact, the nootropics market is exploding with the valued estimate reaching from $1.3 billion USD in 2017 to $5.9 billion USD by 2024, according to a report published by Zion Market Research.

"This industry is continuously evolving. We're staying on top of the industry's trending ingredients and products so our customers can live healthier and better lives. We're constantly looking for the next best thing because we want to help them achieve their fitness and wellness goals," says NUTRISHOP® CEO and Founder Bryon McLendon. "NUTROPIK™ supports cognitive function and brain health. In today's go-go-go culture, who doesn't want that extra 'edge'?"

NUTROPIK™ was carefully crafted to be a nutrient-dense cognitive formula featuring the efficacious amounts of three trademarked ingredients: NeuroFactor™, VitaCholine®, and AlphaSize®. Following is a brief overview of these ingredients:

NeuroFactor™ Whole Coffee Fruit Extract contains the highest potency available for the whole coffee fruit concentrate derived from the Coffea Arabica plant. At an amount of 100mg/day (the same amount used in NUTROPIK™), this ingredient was shown in clinical studies to help support cognitive function.



contains the highest potency available for the whole coffee fruit concentrate derived from the plant. At an amount of 100mg/day (the same amount used in NUTROPIK™), this ingredient was shown in clinical studies to help support cognitive function. VitaCholine® is the premier source of choline. Choline is an essential nutrient of which research shows most people are not meeting their daily recommended intake. Choline in general helps support a number of functions in the body, including memory. VitaCholine® is made using the highest standards in order to deliver optimal health benefits.



is the premier source of choline. Choline is an essential nutrient of which research shows most people are not meeting their daily recommended intake. Choline in general helps support a number of functions in the body, including memory. VitaCholine® is made using the highest standards in order to deliver optimal health benefits. AlphaSize® (a.k.a. Alpha-GPC) is considered an effective brain nutrient and is being researched and used in clinical settings around the world.

NUTROPIK™, which is vegan-friendly and comes in a small bottle that can easily fit in a purse, backpack or gym bag, also contains other complementary, synergistic ingredients, including Organic Lion's Mane, Bacopa Monnieri, and L-Theanine. Some nootropic products add caffeine for that extra "feel" factor, but NUTROPIK™ stands on its own as it is caffeine free. This is ideal for those who don't want caffeine as well as for those who would prefer to stack this product with their favorite caffeine-packed pre-workout or triple-shot-espresso mocha latte.

"These days, everyone is fatigued. Everyone has a side hustle," said McLendon. "Everyone – from college students, gamers, and first responders, to teachers, business executives, fitness enthusiasts, soccer moms and more – could use a little more cognitive support."

NUTROPIK™ by pH Labs® is available exclusively at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

About NUTRISHOP®

NUTRISHOP® is dedicated to helping others live a fit, happy and healthy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service; easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the necessary tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. Learn more at www.NutrishopUSA.com.

