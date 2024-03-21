GO BEYOND HEALTHY HYDRATION WITH SALTHEAD™ - AVAILABLE AT NUTRISHOP

New advanced electrolyte formula appeals to those looking to fuel their body and mind

HENDERSON, Nev., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP® continues to lead the way in nutritional supplement innovation with its latest offering from Xcelerated Performance Products® (XP2): SALTHEAD™. This product's advanced formula goes beyond standard electrolyte replenishment with its inclusion of 100% Pink Himalayan Salt, 72 trace minerals, and a generous dose of the brain-boosting nootropic Choline Bitartrate. In a world where dehydration often goes unnoticed, SALTHEAD emerges as a smart solution for your body and mind.

You see, hydration is not just about water—it's about mineralization. Merely having water in your body doesn't guarantee hydration; it's about ensuring that the water reaches your tissues. This is where electrolytes come into play. However, not all electrolyte formulas are created equal.

"SALTHEAD bridges the gap between healthy hydration and overall vitality and is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and the well-being of our customers," said Bryon McLendon, Nutrishop's founder and CEO. "This product is not just for athletes or fitness enthusiasts, it's for anyone looking to improve their health and wellness game."

Christina Hubacek, a dedicated firefighter from Mesquite, TX, praises SALTHEAD's effectiveness: "It's definitely a game-changer for me and has become an important part of my daily routine, ensuring I stay hydrated and energized."

Why Choose SALTHEAD?

As an electrolyte formula, SALTHEAD goes beyond water alone. "A lot of people think that just drinking water equals hydration. But, it's the electrolytes that matter—they're the real MVPs, making sure the water you drink actually does its job hydrating your cells properly," explained , franchisee of the Mt. Juliet Nutrishop store in Tennessee. Unmatched Formula: Each serving of SALTHEAD contains 1,000mg of 100% Pink Himalayan Salt, which circumvents the potentially harmful effects of microplastics that may be found in some of the other forms of salt in circulation today. SALTHEAD also includes 1.5g of Choline Bitartrate (yielding 600mg of choline) and 72 Ionic Trace Minerals, which support internal bodily processes while contributing to overall health.

Unlike some electrolyte formulas available today, SALTHEAD contains no artificial sweeteners or synthetic colors, prioritizing health above all. Taste Matters: Available in Salty Watermelon and Salty Raspberry flavors, SALTHEAD provides a refreshingly tasty way to stay hydrated, healthy, and replenished. Look for a new flavor to come out later this year!

"I love SALTHEAD because I can actually feel it working, which is something I haven't had with other products I've tried," said Ayme Salas, of Nashville, TN. "And it tastes great, too!"

Get SALTHEAD today!

Ready to redefine your hydration and health routine? SALTHEAD is available exclusively at Nutrishop locations nationwide and can be conveniently purchased online at NutrishopUSA.com. Remember, it's not just about drinking fluids; it's about ensuring your body is fully nourished, hydrated, and ready to perform at its best – no matter what your day brings.

About Xcelerated Performance Products® (XP2):

Xcelerated Performance Products® (XP2) is at the forefront of nutritional science, developing high-quality supplements that empower individuals to achieve optimal health and performance. With a relentless commitment to innovation, XP2 continues to introduce products that set new standards in the supplement industry.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, Nutrishop has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

