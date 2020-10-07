NUTRISHOP® Fills the Need for Those Seeking Immune-Support Supplements

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that people across the globe are looking for ways to bolster their immune health. One of the things people are turning to more and more is immune-support supplements. According to a recent survey conducted by The Council for Responsible Nutrition, the two most common reasons supplement-taking people have increased their supplement use this year are overall immune support and health/wellness benefits.

NUTRISHOP, a national retail nutrition franchise, has a bevy of products designed to help boost the immune system. In fact, the company recently launched a new category on NutrishopUSA.com , specifically for Immune Health. It is filled with a number of quality immune-support products available only through NUTRISHOP. This comes on the heels of a recent launch of several health and wellness products, many of which were specifically designed for immune support.

"Most people know NUTRISHOP for body transformations, wellness, weight loss and sports nutrition, but we have a vast selection of products that support the immune system, too," says Tania McLendon, co-founder of NUTRISHOP. "Making healthy lifestyle choices, engaging in self care practices and paying attention to overall health and wellness are all so incredibly important these days - for us and for our customers. We are happy to do our part to help people live their best, fit and healthy lives."

The following Immune Health products are available exclusively at NUTRISHOP stores nationwide and online:

ELDERBERRY with Bee Propolis : Helps support a healthy immune system.

Helps support a healthy immune system. IMMŪN™: Comprehensive formula with key ingredients like Zinc, Echinacea, vitamins and more that help boost and support a healthy immune system.

Comprehensive formula with key ingredients like Zinc, Echinacea, vitamins and more that help boost and support a healthy immune system. NATURE'S FUEL: Great-tasting soluble powder that contains a bevy of healthy vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, and key digestive enzymes.

Great-tasting soluble powder that contains a bevy of healthy vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, and key digestive enzymes. NATURE'S SUPERFRUITS™: Easily mixable powdered supplement made with vitamins, phytonutrients, antioxidants, minerals, fiber and nutrients derived from superfruits and foods from around the world, plus it has a natural energy blend and probiotic blend.

Easily mixable powdered supplement made with vitamins, phytonutrients, antioxidants, minerals, fiber and nutrients derived from superfruits and foods from around the world, plus it has a natural energy blend and probiotic blend. NATURE'S SUPERGREENS™: Offers a premium blend of select superfoods and greens from around the world in a convenient, great-tasting powder comprised of vital nutrients, a natural energy blend, a probiotic blend, and a fiber blend.

Offers a premium blend of select superfoods and greens from around the world in a convenient, great-tasting powder comprised of vital nutrients, a natural energy blend, a probiotic blend, and a fiber blend. QUERCETIN with Bromelain : Boosts and supports immune health.

Boosts and supports immune health. FRUIT & VEGETABLE SUPERFOODS™: nutrient-packed powdered formula offers important vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients from supergreens, superfruits and other superfoods from around the world - all without any artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.

nutrient-packed powdered formula offers important vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients from supergreens, superfruits and other superfoods from around the world - all without any artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. VITAMIN C with Rose Hips: Boosts and supports a healthy immune system and contains antioxidant properties.

Boosts and supports a healthy immune system and contains antioxidant properties. VITAMIN D3: Provides support for immune and bone health.

Provides support for immune and bone health. ZINC with Lysine: Supports immune health and enzyme functions.

McLendon said she regularly stacks Nature's Fuel and Superfoods together in the morning because it's a great way to ensure she gets her vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fiber, probiotics and more for the day. She takes IMMŪN, an ultra-comprehensive immune-support formula, when she feels run-down or exhausted. She's also big on sleeping 8 hours a night, managing stress effectively, eating nutritious whole foods and exercising daily. Her other go-to wellness products include glutamine for gut health and Multi-Source Collagen Peptides for healthy skin, hair, nails and joints.

"Right now, it's all about taking care of yourself and doing everything you can to keep your immune system and your body as strong as possible," said McLendon, who at 46, not only handles corporate operations and works with a team to help NUTRISHOP franchisees across the United States, but is also an über fit athlete and strength-training enthusiast. "Every little bit helps."

