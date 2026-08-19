Nutrishop Now Offers 25 Grab-and-Go Supplement Options for Busy Lives

Portable, single-serve packets meet growing demand for easier ways to pursue health and fitness goals as fall schedules ramp up

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between work, workouts, school schedules, family responsibilities and travel, maintaining a consistent health and wellness routine can feel like one more thing to squeeze into an already packed day. Plus, who has time to portion protein and other powdered supplements into little plastic baggies that may or may not erupt inside a suitcase, backpack or gym bag?

Nutrishop now offers 11 of its most popular products in 25 single-serving stick pack and grab-and-go choices designed to support a wide range of health, wellness and fitness goals. The collection is available at participating Nutrishop locations nationwide and online at NutrishopUSA.com. Speed Speed

To help health and wellness fit into even the busiest schedules this fall, NUTRISHOP® now offers 11 of its most popular products in single-serving stick packs and grab-and-go packets. With multiple flavors available, the collection totals 25 choices spanning protein, hydration, workout support, daily wellness, focus and sleep. Each contains a pre-measured serving in a compact, easy-to-mix format.

"We know firsthand how much easier it is to stay consistent when your supplements are ready to go," said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop, who regularly travels with several of the company's grab-and-go options, including protein packets, Brainspace, Salthead and EVO9INE. "We've continued adding more options so our customers don't have to choose between a hectic schedule and staying committed to their health and fitness goals."

25 Options for a Wide Range of Goals

Nutrishop's grab-and-go collection includes products designed to help consumers:

Meet daily protein needs: Clear Whey Protein Isolate delivers 22 grams of protein in a light, fruit-flavored drink, while Grass-Fed Whey Isolate provides 28 grams without artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors.

delivers 22 grams of protein in a light, fruit-flavored drink, while provides 28 grams without artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors. Stay hydrated: Salthead combines electrolytes, pink Himalayan salt, choline and trace minerals to help maintain hydration during workouts, hot weather and busy days.

combines electrolytes, pink Himalayan salt, choline and trace minerals to help maintain hydration during workouts, hot weather and busy days. Fuel workouts and recovery: BCAA Complex pairs branched-chain amino acids with electrolytes, EVO9INE provides all nine essential amino acids and Lipotropic Heat offers a stimulant-free formula for cardio and training sessions.

pairs branched-chain amino acids with electrolytes, provides all nine essential amino acids and offers a stimulant-free formula for cardio and training sessions. Prioritize everyday wellness: Multi-Source Collagen Peptides is formulated for hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health; Daily Detox combines prebiotic fiber with alkalizing and cellular-support blends; and Super Multi+ provides vitamins, minerals and five additional wellness blends.

is formulated for hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health; combines prebiotic fiber with alkalizing and cellular-support blends; and provides vitamins, minerals and five additional wellness blends. Focus and recharge: Brainspace helps support focus, mental clarity and memory with both caffeinated and caffeine-free options, while Sleep Formula promotes relaxation, restful sleep and overnight recovery.

Health and Wellness Without the Hassle

Single-serving formats are gaining traction across the supplement industry as consumers seek products that fit active lifestyles. Nutrishop's packets can be stored in a gym bag, backpack, desk drawer, purse or carry-on, making them easy to reach at work, the gym, in the carpool lane, or while traveling. No measuring, full-sized containers or exploding baggies required. Just add water – and don't forget your shaker cup.

"I keep BCAA Complex and Salthead packets in my gym bag and purse so I'm always prepared," said Janae Smith, IFBB Bikini Pro, certified personal trainer, mother of two and founder of The Refinery Coaching. "My afternoons are spent juggling carpool schedules and sports, and these grab-and-go options make it easy to stay on top of hydration and recovery, so there's no excuse, even as a busy mom."

Smith also recommends the packets to clients who may not have time to prepare pre- and post-workout drinks at home.

"They're easier than lugging around a tub of powder," she said. "And they make hydration tastier and more enjoyable no matter where your day takes you."

Where to Buy

Nutrishop's stick packs and single-serving packets are available at participating Nutrishop locations and online at NutrishopUSA.com. EVO9INE Lemonade Iced Tea will join the lineup in the coming months. Customers can also visit their local Nutrishop for personalized guidance in choosing products that align with their individual goals.

ABOUT NUTRISHOP®

Founded in 2003, Nutrishop is a national health and wellness franchise specializing in nutritional supplements and personalized support. Its franchisee-owned and operated stores help customers reach their health and fitness goals through a wide selection of dietary supplements, body composition assessments and practical nutritional guidance. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow @NutrishopUSA on Instagram. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

SOURCE Nutrishop