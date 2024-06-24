NUTRITION 2024 PRESS MATERIALS AVAILABLE NOW

Get the latest nutrition news at the American Society for Nutrition's annual meeting

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Press materials are now available for NUTRITION 2024, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition (ASN). Top nutrition scientists and practitioners from around the world will gather to share the latest research findings on food and nutrition during the meeting, held in Chicago from June 29-July 2.

Register for a press pass to attend NUTRITION 2024 in person or to access embargoed press materials before the meeting. Explore the , poster presentations, poster theater flash sessions and oral presentations to see all the exciting research topics covered at this year's meeting.

EMBARGOED MATERIALS

What You Eat at Age 40 Could Influence Your Quality of Life at 70 (7/2, 10 a.m. CDT)

Harvard study reveals close relationship between midlife diet and healthy aging

Limiting Ultra-Processed Foods Does Not Necessarily Make for a Healthy Diet (6/30, 12:45 p.m. CDT)

Study calls into question the level of processing as a proxy for diet quality

Does Baby-Led Weaning Meet Nutritional Needs? (6/30, 10 a.m. CDT)

Study bolsters evidence that the trendy weaning method can fuel healthy growth

Farm-to-Table Study Reveals Why Whole Grains Are Healthiest (7/1, 2 p.m. CDT)

Whole wheat retains far more of its nutritional value during milling and baking compared with refined flours and breads

Intake of Ultra-Processed Foods Linked with Increased Risk of Death (6/30, 12:45 p.m. CDT)

Processed meats and soft drinks show strongest association with increased mortality

Want to Stay Mentally Sharp Longer? Eat a Healthy Diet Now (7/1, 4 p.m. CDT)

Study reveals strong links between the quality of a person's diet and cognitive ability over the life course

Eating More Soy Foods Could Improve Thinking and Attention in Kids (7/2, 8 a.m. CDT)

Study strengthens evidence for health benefits of isoflavone-rich soy foods

Research Uncovers Heart-Protective Eating Patterns for Type 1 Diabetes (6/30, 11:45 a.m. CDT)

More closely following Mediterranean or DASH diets is linked with lower cardiovascular disease risk

Daily Sauna Time Might Help Prevent Menopause-Related Weight Gain (7/1, 8 a.m. CDT)

Older mice receiving daily whole-body heat therapy gained less weight and had better metabolic health

Higher Calcium and Zinc Intake Linked with Healthier Pregnancy Outcomes (6/29, 3 p.m. CDT)

Getting the right nutrients before conceiving could help you avoid dangerous blood pressure issues during pregnancy

Compound from Olives Shows Promise for Treating Obesity and Diabetes (6/29, 3 p.m. CDT)

Mice receiving the natural compound lost weight and had improved blood sugar control

Could Dad's Diet Influence His Offsprings' Health? (6/29, 9:30 a.m. CDT)

Animal study suggests a paternal fish oil supplement may lower obesity risk in offspring

Trying to Eat More Vegetables? Snacking on Carrots Might Help (6/30, 8 a.m. CDT)

Eating baby carrots just three times a week was enough to see benefits

Study Suggests States Could Cut Healthcare Costs by Delivering Patient Tailored Meals (7/1, 12:45 p.m. CDT)

Medically tailored meals for people with chronic illnesses projected to generate net cost savings in almost all 50 states

