NUTRITION 2024 SHOWCASES GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH ON WHAT WE EAT AND WHY IT MATTERS

Explore the role of nutrition in exercise performance, disease prevention, brain health and more June 29-July 2 in Chicago

BETHESDA, Md., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss your chance to be among the first to hear breaking news in food and nutrition science at NUTRITION 2024. The annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition will be held June 29-July 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Reporters and bloggers are invited to explore the meeting schedule and register for a complimentary press pass to attend.

The meeting will feature stimulating discussions, exciting research announcements and updates from groups shaping the nutrition and health policies that affect us all. Highlights include:

Diet and exercise performance - As the world eagerly anticipates the Summer Olympics, do you ever wonder what those high-performing athletes might be eating? In this session, researchers share emerging findings on diet and other considerations in the quest for peak physical performance. (Dietary Manipulation to Support Exercise Performance, 4-5 p.m. CDT, Monday, July 1, more information)

Brain health - Nutrition plays an important role in brain health throughout life, from supporting early brain development to helping to ward off Alzheimer's disease and other forms of neurodegeneration as we age. Find out what scientists are learning about brain-boosting foods and the role of gut microbes. (Nutrition and the Brain: Insights from Molecular Mechanisms to Clinical Applications, 12-1:30 p.m. CDT, Sunday, June 30, more information; Our Microbial Brain: Microbiota-Gut-Brain Axis, 2-3:30 p.m. CDT, Sunday, June 30, more information)

Food choices - Many factors affect the choices people make about what, when and how much to eat. In this session, researchers will highlight new findings on the impact of the environments in which we live, shop and eat on food availability and nutritional choices in communities around the globe. (How Does Food Environment Shape Our Food Choices and Nutritional Outcomes?, 10-11 a.m. CDT, Sunday, June 30, more information)

Disease prevention - Does eating potatoes impact your diabetes risk? How might walnuts influence obesity and metabolic syndrome? Sate your curiosity in this session focused on the relationships between specific foods and major chronic diseases. (Food Groups and Items for Disease Prevention, 2-3:30 p.m. CDT, Monday, July 1, more information)

Nutrition and the immune system - Inflammation is central to many chronic diseases. Two sessions will delve deep into the interplay between nutrition and the immune system and explore how particular foods, supplements and medicines could help to calm inflammation. (Nutritional Immunology and Inflammation Oral Session, 10-11:30 a.m. CDT, Monday, July 1, more information; Poster Session, 8-9:30 a.m. CDT, Tuesday, July 2, more information)

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, the American Society of Nutrition has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals.

