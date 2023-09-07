Nutrition Expert Rachel Beller Launches Life-Changing Book, SpiceRack--an Evidence-Based Nutrition Plan for Weight Management & Reducing Breast Cancer Risk

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiceRack (You Live Right Publishers, flexibind, available November 14, 2023, ISBN: 978-1-736-67565-6, $32.99) is the first-of-its kind action plan to fight breast cancer and lose excess body weight based on science, flavor, and the healing and health-promoting powers of spices.

Registered dietitian and America's cancer nutrition expert, Rachel Beller, knows from her years of working with busy women and celebrities across the globe that a boring, tedious diet is a worthless diet.

Filled with delicious recipes, SpiceRack is a complete nutrition plan for cancer prevention and weight loss. SpiceRack, the new book from best-selling author and dietitian, Rachel Beller.

SpiceRack's easy-to-make recipes deliver Rachel's 10 Nutrition Commandments based on evidence-based nutrition. SpiceRack principles include:

Discover the Power of Spicing —daily power and flavor in a pinch!

—daily power and flavor in a pinch! Fiber Up and Diversify for hormonal balance, gut health, and immunity

for hormonal balance, gut health, and immunity Strike a Sugar Balance for keeping blood sugar in check

for keeping blood sugar in check Go Pro with Premium Proteins with benefits for cancer risk and beyond

with benefits for cancer risk and beyond Get an Oil Change for healthful fats

She puts these principles into practice with 100+ simple and delicious recipes:

Power Beverages : Bedtime Tonic; Anti-cancer Debloat Tonic

: Bedtime Tonic; Anti-cancer Debloat Tonic Breakfast : Fiberized Breakfast Cookies; Warm Apple Crisp

: Fiberized Breakfast Cookies; Warm Apple Crisp Complete Meals : Spiced Tahini Cauliflower; Shakshuka Your Way

: Spiced Tahini Cauliflower; Shakshuka Your Way Snacks : Oat Seed Energy Bar; Green Pea Fritters

: Oat Seed Energy Bar; Green Pea Fritters Desserts: Power Chocolate Bark; Spiced Blueberry Crumble

Be empowered with this simple realistic plan that fits any busy lifestyle!

SpiceRack reveals the same evidence-based techniques that Beller uses with her clients, including A-list Hollywood celebrities. It provides a simple, easy-to-understand explanation of the latest scientific research on breast cancer and nutrition—including the link between body weight and cancer risk and the role of spices (even a pinch!), which can double or triple the antioxidant and cancer-protective power of meals, snacks, beverages, and desserts––plus flavorful power recipes and tips that readers can quickly incorporate into a healthier lifestyle.

"Forever grateful to Rachel for how she has guided me in my recovery from breast cancer," says Robin Roberts, co-anchor, Good Morning America. "She has poured her heart and soul into this book!"

SpiceRack truly comes to life when combined with Beller's 8-week online program, The Beller Nutrition Masterclass, and her Power Spice Blends, on which her recipes are based. Both are available from Bellernutrition.com.

With SpiceRack, everything is spelled out for the millions of women who want to live their best life.

About the Author

Rachel Beller, MS, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist offering private nutrition counseling and online classes that specialize in weight management and cancer risk reduction. She is the nutrition and media expert for Good Morning America and CNN, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society, and the best-selling author of Eat to Win, Eat to Lose, Power Souping, and Power Spicing. Rachel has researched the role of nutrition in breast cancer risk reduction at leading research hospitals. She lives in Los Angeles. Learn more @bellernutrition or Bellernutrition.com.

