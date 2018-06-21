Nutrition Experts Recommend Potatoes as Summer Fuel of Choice

"The US Ski & Snowboard team isn't taking a break from training just because it's summer," says Tran, registered Sports Dietitian. "These athletes are thinking about nutrition all year long. I like to keep meals exciting for them, and leverage key ingredients, like potatoes, in portable ways to work with their busy schedules. One of my go-to grab-and-go breakfast options is a mini frittata that offers an ideal balance of protein, carbohydrate and fat for pre-exercise. It's easy to prep a big batch in advance and is totally customizable to your taste buds and fueling needs."

This summer, shake up your grub-game with the limitless flavor combinations and prep methods of potatoes. With the carbohydrate, potassium, and energy you need to perform at your best, potatoes go beyond just delivering on taste and can give your summer training routine the boost it needs, too.

Here's why experts like Tran recommend potatoes as performance fuel:

Carbohydrate: A medium (5.2 ounce) skin-on potato contains 26 grams of carbohydrates - the primary fuel for your brain and a key source of energy for muscles.1

Potassium: Potatoes are considered one of the best sources of potassium. A medium (5.2 ounce) skin-on potato contains 620 milligrams – that's even more potassium than a medium-sized banana. Potassium is an important electrolyte that aids in muscle, cardiovascular and nervous system function.

Energy: Potatoes are easily digestible and more energy-packed than any other popular vegetable. A medium (5.2 ounce) skin-on potato contains 110 calories.

Want to eat like a high-performance athlete? This Portable Egg and Potato Mini Frittata recipe, created by Allen Tran, is the ultimate pre-workout boost and uses a muffin tin for easy prep. Plus, you can try them in a range of flavor customizations for a frittata option for everyone to enjoy!

For additional high-performance recipes and more nutrition information, visit PotatoGoodness.com.

Portable Egg and Potato Mini Frittata

By Allen Tran, MS, RD, CSSD, High Performance Dietitian and Chef for U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 lb. medium-size red and yellow potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup 1/4-inch diced red bell pepper

4 eggs

2 egg whites

1/4 cup 2% milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup finely crushed seasoned croutons

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F and coat 12 muffin cups liberally with nonstick cooking spray. Place potatoes, onion and bell pepper in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and poke a small hole to vent. Microwave on HIGH for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Place equal amounts in muffin cups.

Whisk together eggs, egg whites, milk and seasonings in a large measuring cup; pour equal amounts into each muffin cup and top with crushed croutons.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until eggs are puffed and lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then loosen from muffin cups with a butter knife or other small knife.

Nutritionals: Calories 210, Fat 6g, Sodium 630mg, Cholesterol 215mg, Vitamin C 30mg, Carbohydrates 30g, Fiber 3g, Protein 11g, Potassium 208mg

Time-Saving Tips: These mini frittatas store great in the freezer. Place leftover egg "muffins" in a Ziploc bag and arrange in one single flat layer. Store them in the freezer. To reheat, put in the microwave for 1 minute.

