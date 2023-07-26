Nutrition supplements market in Europe all set to rise at growth rate of 5.74% CAGR | Valuation at $2,811.5 Million between 2022 and 2027

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutrition supplements market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 20.93 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.74%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography. The offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Health food stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, and specialty shops are the major offline channels for the growth of the market in Europe. Consumers have the opportunity to speak with healthcare or nutrition experts about the kinds of supplements that are best for their particular needs through this channel. Hence, it is anticipated that the offline sector of the market for nutritional supplements in Europe will expand during the forecast period due to growing interest in health and wellness. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nutrition supplements Market in Europe 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Nutrition Supplements Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation=

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Vitamins



Botanicals



Proteins And Amino Acids



Minerals



Others

Geography

Europe

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, download a sample report now!

Nutrition Supplements Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the nutrition supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, CSN Supplements, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., Science in Sport plc, and TheHutGroup.com Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers nutrition supplements such as Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Powder.

The company offers nutrition supplements such as Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Powder. Amway Corp. - The company offers nutrition supplements such as Nutrilite cherry lion.

The company offers nutrition supplements such as Nutrilite cherry lion. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers nutrition supplements such as BP1 microbiome probiotics.

Nutrition Supplements Market in Europe 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising fitness inclination and increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles drive the growth of the nutrition supplements market in Europe .

drive the growth of the nutrition supplements market in . Owing to growing interest in health, well-being, and preventive healthcare practices, the market grows in Europe .

. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of a robust immune system, which boosted demand for vitamin supplements with zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D.

Also, intense competition and convenient online channels contribute to the market's expansion.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the nutrition supplements market in Europe during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing demand for plant-based supplements is an emerging nutrition supplements market trend in Europe .

is an emerging nutrition supplements market trend in . There is also a growing consumer interest in natural, environmentally friendly supplements in Europe . Since consumers become more health conscious, they increasingly choose products that are free of harmful chemicals or synthetic ingredients.

. Since consumers become more health conscious, they increasingly choose products that are free of harmful chemicals or synthetic ingredients. Furthermore, supplements made from plants generally have a lower environmental impact than those made from animals.

This is because they use fewer resources to produce them and have a smaller carbon footprint.

Hence, trends like the rising demand for plant-based nutritional supplements in Europe will propel the growth of the nutrition supplements market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Stringent government regulations for new product launches challenge the growth of the nutrition supplements market in Europe .

for new product launches challenge the growth of the nutrition supplements market in . The strict and complex regulatory environment for nutrition supplements in Europe is because before nutritional supplements are introduced for use in commerce, they must undergo extensive testing and documentation related to their quality, safety, and branding.

is because before nutritional supplements are introduced for use in commerce, they must undergo extensive testing and documentation related to their quality, safety, and branding. The EFSA must approve new compounds that are added to nutritional supplements before they can be sold.

Also, as they increase the cost of new products, these regulations not only significantly slow down their development and sales but also present a challenge for the market's smaller businesses.

Hence, such challenges hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Nutrition Supplements Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist nutrition supplements market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the nutrition supplements market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nutrition supplements market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutrition supplements market vendors in Europe

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports nutrition market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports nutrition market segmentation in Europe by product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD, and protein bar) and geography (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe). The rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions is notably driving the sports nutrition market growth in Europe.

Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the infant nutrition market size is predicted to surge by USD 17.66 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. This report further entails infant nutrition market segmentations, including distribution channels (Online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for vegan and organic baby food is notably driving the infant nutrition market growth.

Nutrition Supplements Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.93 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.2 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, CSN Supplements, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., Science in Sport plc, and TheHutGroup.com Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

