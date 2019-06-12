NUTTER BUTTER Cookie Celebrates 50ᵗʰ Birthday with a Summer-Long Celebration Paying Tribute to the Last Five "Nutty Decades"

"A lot has changed in the last fifty years, but one thing has remained a classic: the nutty taste of our iconic peanut butter sandwich cookie," shared Tracey Benitz, NUTTER BUTTER Associate Director. "NUTTER BUTTER has seen it all! In celebration of our milestone birthday, we are excited to take peanut butter lovers on a journey back in time reliving their nuttiest memories over last five decades through imaginative digital memes and videos, retro package designs, custom apparel and more."

This month NUTTER BUTTER is unveiling unique limited-edition package designs for NUTTER BUTTER Creme Patties, Rounds, and Peanut-Shaped Family Size Cookies. The six nostalgic designs celebrate the brand's 50-year history and nutty personality, with prints ranging from 60s tie-dye to today's emoji craze. The limited-edition packs will be available nationwide wherever NUTTER BUTTER cookies are sold, while supplies last.

As part of the nostalgic celebrations, NUTTER BUTTER collaborated with Johnny Cupcakes, a quirky clothing brand, to create a line of nutty limited-edition anniversary t-shirts. The apparel features pop culture references from the last 50 years and fans will have a chance to snag a t-shirt at two upcoming NUTTER BUTTER birthday party consumer sampling events.

"Collaborating and adding our signature quirky vision with a special brand from my childhood has been a blast!" shared Johnny Earle aka Johnny Cupcakes. "I'm excited to sandwich our worlds together by creating a fun experience for both of our customers!"

The first event will take place on National Peanut Butter Cookie Day (June 12, 2019) at the 7-Eleven Flatiron store, located on 182 5th Ave, New York, NY, from 12-4pm EST. The second will take place at the Johnny Cupcakes store, located on 279 Newbury St, in Boston, MA, on July 13, 2019 from 1-4pm EST. Both birthday parties will include meet and greets with Johnny himself, as he personally hands out the special edition Johnny Cupcakes x NUTTER BUTTER T-shirts and NUTTER BUTTER cookie samples. T-shirts and cookies will be available free of charge at the two celebrations, while supplies last. At 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme NUTTER BUTTER Cookie Twist Donuts and NUTTER BUTTER Lattes will also be available for purchase.

To keep the nuttiness going all summer long, the brand created digital videos and images that cleverly portray the iconic peanut-shaped cookie in character traveling back in time through the decades. The creative content showcases the brand's longevity and reminds us of the notable moments, catch phrases that became vernacular, and decade-defining hair styles that made the last fifty years memorable.

Lastly, the brand is inviting fans to join in the birthday festivities by introducing the NUTTER BUTTER Cookie's 5 Nutty Decades Sweepstakes. Beginning June 12th through August 31st, 2019, the promotion encourages fans to showcase how they are celebrating the brand's birthday for the chance to win a trip to one of the iconic destinations that defined the decades! Winning fans will dance their way to New York City to revive 70s era disco or jet to the California zip code that defined the 90s. To enter, fans must take a nutty photo with NUTTER BUTTER cookies and upload it to www.NUTTERBUTTER.com. Fans can enter once per day throughout the span of the sweepstakes.

For more information on the upcoming sampling events and 5 Nutty Decades Sweepstakes, fans can visit www.NUTTERBUTTER.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE CELEBRATE 5 NUTTY DECADES. Sweepstakes starts 12:00 am ET on 6/12/19 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 8/31/19. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. (& D.C.) and Puerto Rico, 18 and older. Enter online at nutterbutter.com See Official Rules for free method of entry.

6 Prizes: VIP trips to Woodstock, NY; New York, NY; Daytona Beach, FL; Beverly Hills, CA; Orlando, FL or Austin, TX. Trip prizes, see Official Rules for details. ARV: from $8,200 - $10,100 ea. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received during Sweepstakes period. Void where prohibited.

Sponsor: Mondelēz Global, LLC, 100 Deforest Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936-2813.

About NUTTER BUTTER

NUTTER BUTTER is a classic sandwich cookie with a peanut butter filling, which was introduced in the U.S. in 1969. NUTTER BUTTER cookies are made with real peanut butter, and are a favorite of peanut butter lovers across the country. NUTTER BUTTER is the #1-selling cookie in the peanut butter sandwich category. For more information, visit www.NUTTERBUTTER.com

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits; Enjoy Life snacks; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Toblerone and Green & Black's chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Johnny Cupcakes

Founded in 2001 by Johnny Earle, Johnny Cupcakes is known as "the world's first shirt bakery." Johnny Cupcakes is a clothing company largely focused on graphic t-shirts that playfully address pop-culture with a culinary twist. Johnny's frosting-scented retail stores resemble vintage bakeries, displaying limited edition graphic t-shirts inside of refrigerators. Over the past 18 years, Johnny Cupcakes has amassed an international following of customers and die-hard collectors who have Johnny Cupcakes tattoos and who have camped outside the stores for up to two weeks in anticipation for exclusive product. For more information, visit www.johnnycupcakes.com or follow Johnny on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/johnnycupcakes and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/johnnycupcakes.

