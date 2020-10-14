NUU Mobile Launches Next-Generation G5 Smartphone

The hardware highlights of the G5 are many, starting with the multiple cameras on the rear, which enable 16 megapixel high-resolution visuals, encompassing wide-angle shots, super close-up macro zoom photography, and depth-of-field bokeh portraits. Complementing these on the front is the G5's 16 megapixel selfie camera, tucked into a punch hole in the upper-left corner of the 6.55" screen, resulting in an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio, giving the feel of a full and immersive display.

On the software side of G5's photography, its capabilities include AI-powered scene detection, for dynamically calibrating the camera to the subject matter; Animate GIF, to make animated stickers for use in chat and social media; Intelligent Scanner for QR and barcode reading; and Glamorize for touching up selfies, among many other features.

Beyond its impressive cameras and display, the G5 also features a remarkable 5,000 mAh battery, which, combined with a highly-efficient, power-sipping Helio A25 chipset by Mediatek, will take it from morning to evening to morning again, meaning G5 users can finally feel comfortable leaving the external USB battery packs at home.

"We're thrilled to be releasing our latest G-series device, especially with the incredible support our fans have shown us on this series in the past," said Matthew Smith, Marketing Director for NUU Mobile. "The G5 marks a significant shift in photographic prowess at this price point, and our new partnership with Klarna allows nearly anyone to put a G5 in their hands for less than $40, up front."

Rounding out the G5 package is its healthy 4 gigabytes of RAM, giving it a lot of breathing room to run multiple apps smoothly, and 64 gigabytes of internal storage for holding plenty of those apps. Because the G5 is unlocked, its cellular frequencies supported within its chipset allow it to run speedily on T-Mobile and AT&T 4G-LTE networks, including any associated MVNOs using those networks, just by adding a compatible, activated SIM card in either of its Dual SIM slots.

To learn more about the NUU Mobile G5, or to purchase your own, visit the G5 page , or the NUU Mobile homepage at nuumobile.com .

Specifications

System Android™ 10.0 Camera Rear: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front: 16MP Display 6.55" HD+ IPS 1600 x 720 Battery 5,000mAh Memory RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB External Storage: microSD (up to 256GB) Network Dual SIM, Dual Standby 4G 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28AB 3G 850/900/1700/1900/2100 2G 850/900/1800/1900 Processor MTK Helio A25 1.8GHz Octa-core Connectivity WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz) Bluetooth 5.0 VoLTE & VoWiFi USB Type-C USB On-The-Go (OTG) 3.5mm Headphone Jack Dimensions 163.85 x 76.8 x 10.1mm

About NUU Mobile

NUU Mobile is an advanced mobility brand founded in 2010, with the goal of democratizing smartphone technology and empowering consumers. Since our inception, we've been steadily growing our capabilities in consumer research, product development and distribution to produce beautiful, reliable, premium-quality products that offer similar functionality to much more expensive brands. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas and Hong Kong, with satellite offices in London and Dubai.

Disclaimer: Android and Google are registered trademarks of Google Inc.

