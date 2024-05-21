Nuun® Hydration Celebrates its 20th Birthday with a Surprise Party, but the Details are Top Secret

Hydration Brand Launches Nationwide Search for a Fitness Instructor to Curate Workouts for Surprise Celebration; Offering $20,000 for the Gig

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuun® Hydration, the number one electrolyte tablet brand^, is celebrating its 20th birthday, but in an unexpected way. It's keeping the details under wraps while it launches a nationwide search for a "Chief Muuvment Officer," a certified fitness instructor to be its head of fitness, intrigue, and movement – infused with the effervescent energy of Nuun – for this celebratory gig. The fitness instructor selected for this top-secret mission will receive a $20,000 contract, free Nuun for life*, custom Nuun merch, and more.

Nuun® Hydration is celebrating its 20th birthday, but in an unexpected way. It’s keeping the details top secret while it launches a nationwide search for a “Chief Muuvment Officer,” a certified fitness instructor to be its head of fitness, intrigue, and movement – infused with the effervescent energy of Nuun – for this celebratory gig.

Over its history, the Nuun brand recognized that being hydrated means you're ready for almost anything and that hydrated people have the most fun. When you're hydrated, you can do more, go farther, recover faster, and have a lot more fun. Nuun is channeling this insight in celebration of its 20th birthday to serve up an unexpected surprise and delight for its consumers because…anything can happen after Nuun.

Do you have what it takes?

If you have an energetic personality and the fitness credentials that are needed to curate Nuun's surprise fitness classes, at a super-secret location, then learn more about the application process.

Deadline to apply is May 31, 2024.

Referral Bonus

Nuun is encouraging everyone to join the fun by offering a referral "bonus" for those who refer applicants for the Chief Muuvment Officer position. The first 200 people who refer an applicant for the Chief Muuvment Officer position, could receive free Nuun® Sport Hydration Tablets and cool branded swag. If you refer the applicant that ultimately becomes the Chief Muuvment Officer, you could receive a trip to participate in the brand's surprise birthday party!

Read the full job description and learn about the application process at www.nuunlife.com/pages/chief-muuvment-officer. Want to hear about Nuun's top secret birthday celebration when plans are shared? Join our waitlist.

For more information about the Chief Muuvement Officer position, please see our frequently asked questions (FAQs) at www.nuunlife.com/pages/chief-muuvment-officer-terms.

About Nuun® Hydration

Nuun® Hydration is on a mission to empower more muuvement. The #1 electrolyte tablet brand, Nuun® believes in the power of muuvement supported by everyday hydration to change lives and shape the future.^ Through continual product innovation, the brand's portfolio of proactive hydration products delivers options for anytime hydration. From morning and evening routines, exercise, rest and recovery, general wellness and more, there's a Nuun for muuvers' hydration needs. Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free ingredients, a refreshing taste, and a variety of fun flavors make Nuun® a "must-have" product among active consumers. Visit www.nuunlife.com to learn more.

*Selected candidate will receive an annual coupon code to receive $500 to purchase Nuun branded product on nuunlife.com. This coupon code will be provided to the selected candidate each year in January, for so long as we sell Nuun® branded products on nuunlife.com.

^Source: IRI – Total US – Multi Outlet: Latest 52 weeks ending in 12/10/23.

Media Contact

Andrea Martin

Nuun® Hydration

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuun Hydration