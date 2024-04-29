Nuvalence joins EY, expanding digital engineering and generative AI capabilities

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced Nuvalence, a technology consultancy, has joined EY US to accelerate the delivery of platform engineering, product development and generative AI (GenAI) platform-enabled services to organizations across industries and sectors.

Nuvalence brings EY a seasoned team of over 140 engineers, product managers, and architects from across the US, Canada and Colombia, who will boost EY US teams' ability to help clients reinvent their industries with value-driven, AI-enabled platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nuvalence," said Raj Sharma, Vice Chair, EY Americas Consulting. "EY US has tremendous strength in providing robust solutions for the AI-enabled future with technology at the center. With the addition of this team, we have increased our engineering capabilities to provide clients with state-of-the-art AI platforms and products that will bring their AI vision to reality."

Together, EY and Nuvalence teams will help clients use GenAI to augment and reimagine their core business functions, while venturing into new models powered by AI.

"Nuvalence has always applied our deep technical expertise to some of the hardest problems our clients face as they transform themselves into platform and AI-centric organizations. We are incredibly excited to continue and scale this mission as part of EY US," said Rakesh Malhotra, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nuvalence.

In one example of how the company is helping clients create value through AI, Nuvalence built an AI-embedded platform that enabled a large auto industry manufacturer to centralize its digital fleet management. The platform incorporates all aspects of the manufacturer's relationship with their clients, from leasing and financing to maintenance and customer support. The platform's extensibility allows other divisions of the manufacturer to easily create new experiences that seamlessly connect, ensuring rapid adaptation to client needs and market demands.

"From the onset, we've prided ourselves on building AI platforms that deliver tangible real-world impact for our clients and their customers," said Sinclair Schuller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nuvalence. "We're delighted to be joining EY US, and thankful that we not only get to continue our mission, but broadly scale it."

SOURCE EY