Nuvalent Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares from Selling Stockholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,950,496 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $101.00 per share. The offering closed on November 20, 2025. The gross proceeds to Nuvalent from the offering were approximately $500.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

On November 20, 2025, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 742,574 shares of Class A common stock (the "Additional Shares") from Deerfield Healthcare Innovations Fund, L.P. and Deerfield Private Design Fund IV, L.P. (together, the "Selling Stockholders") at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commission. The sale of the Additional Shares by the Selling Stockholders closed on November 24, 2025. Nuvalent did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Additional Shares by the Selling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

