NuVasive Celebrates 20-Year Milestone of the XLIF Procedure

NuVasive commemorates industry-defining innovation in the lateral procedural segment

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today the 20-year milestone achievement of its lateral lumbar procedure, extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF).

"20 years ago, we set out to make spine surgery more reproducible and improve patient outcomes through the development and introduction of the XLIF procedure," said Ryan Donahoe, chief technology officer at NuVasive. "Through our leadership in outcome-driven design, partnership with the best spine clinicians around the globe, and a continued focus on clinical education and validation, we have learned that it is foundational to approach innovation across the full continuum of spine care."

"It's been quite a journey since I started working with NuVasive in 2001, being attracted to the vision of making spine surgery better. In collaboration with a handful of my peers and the NuVasive team, creating the XLIF procedure was a decision that stemmed from us realizing that the outcomes we were seeing weren't good enough," said Dr. Frank Phillips, director of the division of spine surgery at Rush University Medical Center. "This proven innovation is an incredible example of how thoughtful procedural design and reliable, reproducible clinical results can improve the overall care experience."

Today, with ~300,000 procedures performed, 200+ educational courses hosted, 500+ peer-reviewed publications and 60+ products launched, XLIF continues to demonstrate superior and more predictable outcomes than traditional spinal fusion procedures.1-4 Specifically designed to treat pathologies effectively and reproducibly at levels L4-L5 and above, XLIF has been proven to reduce operative time, incision size, blood loss during surgery, length of hospital stay, postoperative pain, and postoperative recovery time.1-4

"Over the years, I've seen XLIF take over the lateral market, making less-invasive spine surgery more reproducible," said Dr. Paul Holman, chief of spinal neurosurgery at Houston Methodist. "When paired with the enabling technologies within Pulse, XLIF unlocks even more clinical value for both the surgeon and the patient."

Building on the legacy of XLIF, the Company has since launched its X360, P360, C360 and Complex procedural portfolios. The next phase of NuVasive innovation is intelligent surgery. From planning to execution to postoperative data, intelligent surgery will proliferate each portfolio to provide better patient, surgeon and hospital outcomes.

"The concept of intelligent surgery will take what we know of XLIF and more recently with X360, to greater heights," said Alex Thomas, neurosurgeon at Atlantic Brain and Spine. "I'm excited to see how we can leverage the power of data to make better decisions preoperatively and intraoperatively, and then track our outcomes more intelligently, postoperatively."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

