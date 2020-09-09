NuVasive Expands Precice Portfolio with First-of-its-Kind Plate for Pediatric Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Procedures

"The Precice Plate represents a first-of-its-kind limb lengthening solution for pediatric patients that allows for internal lengthening while avoiding potential damage to their growth plates. Previously, this was only possible with bulky, less comfortable external fixation devices," said Dr. Dror Paley, director at the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Now, with the Precice Plate, I can finally offer these patients a minimally invasive technique to lengthen their bones for the correction of limb length discrepancy."

The Precice plating system is the latest advancement in the Precice portfolio of non-invasively adjustable implants from NSO. Leveraging a locking plate technology, the Precice Plate is mounted on the outside of the patient's bone to avoid potential damage to the growth plate of this young patient population. Once implanted, the patient or caregiver uses a programmable external remote controller that magnetically couples with the Precice Plate through the skin to perform precision micro adjustments. Over the course of several months and from the comfort of their own home, the patient follows a custom lengthening schedule to gradually distract the Precice Plate, stretching newly forming bone to a targeted length. Once the desired bone length is achieved, the plate is removed.

"By expanding the application of our remote-controlled implants, NSO has delivered a superior treatment option that elevates the standard of care for pediatric patients with limb length discrepancy," said Rob Martin, general manager of NSO. "With a less invasive treatment protocol and at-home precision lengthening, the availability of the Precice Plate directly reflects NuVasive's commitment to grow its proprietary technology in previously underserved markets and deliver better patient outcomes. Together with our team of design surgeons, we celebrate a significant milestone of advancing pediatric care."

The Precice Plate was designed by NSO in collaboration with a team of world-leading limb lengthening reconstruction experts who will treat patients on a limited basis this year. NSO plans full commercial launch of the Precice Plate in the US and Europe in early 2021.

"The availability of the Precice Plate will completely change reconstruction methods and modernize the way we approach and treat pediatric limb reconstruction, and I am honored to have played a key role in bringing this highly anticipated product to market," said Dr. Shawn Standard, orthopedic surgeon and head of pediatric orthopedics at the International Center for Limb Lengthening at the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

