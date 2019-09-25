NuVasive to Demonstrate Enabling Technologies to Accelerate the Adoption of Less Invasive Spine Surgery at NASS 2019

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the Company will highlight its enabling technologies at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting, September 25-28, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

"As part of NuVasive's commitment to transform surgery, at NASS we will showcase enabling technologies that help surgeons perform less invasive spine procedures," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "Key to this foundation is Pulse, the first and only system to integrate multiple technologies in a single expandable platform designed for all spine procedures. As part of this platform, we look forward to unveiling Pulse Robotics, an application that introduces automation while maintaining surgeon control to optimize clinical decision making and deliver better patient outcomes."

NuVasive's booth #2411 will feature the X360™ system, a comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery, powered by the Pulse® platform. The Company will also showcase its comprehensive Advanced Materials Science® implant portfolio, which now includes cervical offerings and a full portfolio for all TLIF procedures, and Reline® fixation system updates along with other procedural technologies. NuVasive will unveil its Pulse Robotics application at an invitation-only event and host hands-on demonstrations in a private technology suite, showcasing how Pulse Robotics seamlessly integrates with the Pulse platform.

More about Pulse and Pulse Robotics:

The Pulse platform is an integrated technology system designed to improve a surgeon's ability to utilize minimally invasive surgical techniques, which have been shown to reduce blood loss, hospital stays and result in less operative morbidity compared to open spine surgery. The Pulse platform combines multiple enabling technologies to improve workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes, including neuromonitoring, surgical planning, rod bending, radiation reduction, imaging and navigation functions.

The Pulse platform's modular architecture was developed to be expandable to allow for future technology applications, including robotics and smart tools.1 The Pulse Robotics application has been designed to allow surgeons to perform robotic-assisted spine surgery with some key features, including:

An extensible architecture to support multiple procedural applications, including X360 and posterior screw placement;

Allows for optimized surgeon control with real-time adjustments to enhance autonomy;

Dynamic, real-time feedback, leveraging other applications on the Pulse platform to facilitate clinical decision making; and

A flexible mobile cart that is efficient to set up and configures to the existing operating room.

NuVasive's development of Pulse with Pulse Robotics is part of the Company's commitment to provide surgeons with enabling technologies that help improve the standard of spine care through less invasive surgery.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 Certain applications of the Pulse platform are under development and not available for commercial sale; robotics and smart tools are not cleared for use by the FDA.

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

