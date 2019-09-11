NuVasive to Participate as Double Diamond Sponsor at Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will participate as a double diamond sponsor at the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) 54th Annual Meeting held September 18-21, 2019 in Montréal, Canada.

"NuVasive is committed to building the leading complex deformity portfolio in spine and we are pleased to continue our support of the Scoliosis Research Society as a double diamond sponsor," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "We continue to introduce best-in-class technology, leverage key strategic partnerships, and procedurally integrate our solutions for complex adult and pediatric deformity to deliver improved surgical outcomes for this high-risk patient population. We look forward to showcasing our innovation at the SRS annual meeting."

NuVasive will host a lunch workshop, Are you leaving correction on the table? Using Surgical Intelligence technology to address alignment in pediatric spinal deformity presented by Drs. David Clements, Greg Mundis, Amer Samdani and John Vorhies. The workshop will highlight the integration of enabling technologies, which are aimed at helping surgeons reproducibly achieve desired sagittal and coronal alignment. Presenters will discuss techniques to leverage the Reline® 5.0-6.0mm fixation system and the Pulse™ platform to receive real-time feedback that helps objectively measure and dial in correction. The workshop will take place on Thursday, September 19 from 12:50 to 2:20 p.m. EDT in Room 518 of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

NuVasive will also demonstrate several of its technologies, including:

X360™ system - Comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery, which leverages advanced techniques and technologies to deliver patient-specific care, while enhancing operating room workflow and efficiency.

Pulse platform - Integrated technology that includes neuromonitoring, global alignment, radiation reduction, imaging and navigation functions, with extensible capabilities for robotics and smart tools, designed to help surgeons adopt more efficient, less invasive surgical approaches. 1

Complex spinal deformity portfolio - Solutions include VersaTie®, a posterior band system designed to provide clinical versatility and flexibility in the treatment of complex spinal pathologies and Bendini®, a proprietary, digital spinal rod bending system used to create patient-specific rods.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings.

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Certain applications of the Pulse platform are under development and not available for commercial sale; robotics and smart tools are not cleared for use by the FDA.

