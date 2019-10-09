NuVasive to Participate as Gold Sponsor at the EUROSPINE 2019 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will participate as a gold sponsor at the EUROSPINE 2019 Annual Meeting held October 16-18, 2019 in Helsinki, Finland.

"NuVasive is driven to deliver technologies that enable less invasive surgical techniques to patients and surgeons globally," said Erin McEachren, commercial vice president of Europe at NuVasive. "We are honored to participate as a gold sponsor at the largest spine conference in Europe where we will showcase our enabling technologies that advance better patient outcomes and ultimately improve the future of spine care."

NuVasive will host a lunch workshop, X360™, A Comprehensive Approach to Lateral Single-Position Surgery on Friday, October 18 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. EEST in Room 203 of Messukeskus Helsinki Expo and Convention Center. Dominique Rothenfluh, a consultant spine surgeon at Oxford University, Jake Timothy, a consultant neurosurgeon and spine surgeon at Nuffield Hospital in Leeds and Navin Verghese, a consultant spine surgeon at West Wales Spine Ltd., will demonstrate the X360 system to surgeons.

NuVasive's Booth #28A will feature several of its latest technologies, including:

Pulse® platform – Integrated technology system that includes neuromonitoring, surgical planning, radiation reduction, imaging and navigation functions, with extensible capabilities for robotics and smart tools, designed to improve a surgeon's ability to utilize minimally invasive surgical techniques. 1 NuVasive unveiled at the September 2019 North American Spine Society Annual Meeting its Pulse Robotics application, which seamlessly integrates with the Pulse platform, designed to allow surgeons to perform robotic-assisted spine surgery.

NuVasive unveiled at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting its Pulse Robotics application, which seamlessly integrates with the Pulse platform, designed to allow surgeons to perform robotic-assisted spine surgery. X360 system – Comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery, which leverages advanced techniques and technologies to deliver patient-specific care, while enhancing operating room workflow and efficiency.

Modulus® portfolio – Implant offerings as part of NuVasive's Advanced Materials Science® portfolio that are intelligently designed to combine the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of titanium. NuVasive recently launched Modulus Cervical in Europe , further expanding the Company's portfolio of advanced implant offerings for spine procedures.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 Certain applications of the Pulse platform are under development and not available for commercial sale; robotics and smart tools are not cleared for use by the FDA.

