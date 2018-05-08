NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting

The launch of MAGEC X is the culmination of over a decade of research and innovation. The new and improved MAGEC X features a strong, smart and sleek design with a new 5.0mm rod option that offers 68 percent improved fatigue-strength performance over the previous 4.5mm optioni. The internal rod mechanism of the previous product generation has been redesigned with a robust actuator seal, a reinforced locking pin and anti-jam protection. Aesthetic improvements to the new design enhance ease-of-use by providing visual indicators for cutting and implanting the rod.

At its core, the MAGEC system features magnetically-controlled growing rods designed to eliminate planned distraction surgeries from the treatment for EOS. This innovative system simplifies care for EOS by helping to reduce the anxiety and complication risks associated with repetitive growing-rod surgeriesii.

"The MAGEC system continues to be the gold standard for the minimally-invasive treatment of Early Onset Scoliosis," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "With MAGEC X, we have found a way to take an exceptional solution to another level through internal rod mechanism advancements to boost performance and by providing surgeons with expanded size options. With MAGEC X clinicians can treat a greater variety of EOS cases—giving them a less invasive and traumatic experience as they work to achieve a straighter spine and a higher quality of life."

Starting in summer 2018, NuVasive will kick-off the Journey Together Program featuring a limited warranty on MAGEC X rods when used with cleared NuVasive procedural solutions. Through this unique partnership with patients, families, surgeons and hospitals, NuVasive hopes to provide a healthcare solution that maximizes the value of EOS treatment.

During POSNA 2018, NuVasive is also showcasing RELINE Small Stature and LessRay within its pediatric spine solutions portfolio.

RELINE Small Stature is the first pediatric deformity fixation solution to accept both 4.5mm and 5.0mm rods in a low-profile tulip—eliminating the need to sacrifice strength for size in EOS patients. The instrumentation helps surgeons gain heightened anatomical awareness to optimize implant placement, and when paired with the new MAGEC X 5.0mm rod, the procedural solution may minimize the occurrence of revision surgeries.

In addition, as part of the Company's Surgical Intelligence™ platform, LessRay offers the surgeon and hospital system the opportunity to use significantly reduced radiation imaging in the operating room. Following a recent procedure using LessRay, Dr. Amer Samdani, Chief of Surgery at Shriners Hospital for Children — Philadelphia, remarked, "I was amazed that the NuVasive LessRay technology allowed us to take less shots and reduce the radiation emission with every shot, which has significant impact for staff and patients of all ages."

Attendees at the POSNA Annual Meeting are encouraged to stop by NuVasive booth # 25-26 to learn more about MAGEC X, RELINE Small Stature, LessRay and the Company's comprehensive, industry-leading solutions for creating better clinical outcomes for pediatric spine procedures.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400 person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

