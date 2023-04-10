Nuveen Appoints Daniel Close as Head of Municipals

John Miller to Retire After Successful 30-year Career

Leadership Continuity Ensured as Well-Established Succession Marks the Next Stage for Industry-Leading Platform

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, appointed Daniel Close, CFA ®, a veteran portfolio manager at the firm with a proven track record of success, as Head of Municipals.

Mr. Close, 47, who ran the firm's taxable municipals business, will now assume leadership over its entire municipal finance investment team. The group includes more than 80 investment professionals averaging 22 years of experience and is one of the largest, most successful and longest-tenured teams in the asset class. Mr. Close succeeds John Miller, CFA ®, who is retiring after a successful career, including nearly 30 years at Nuveen. The key tenets of the team's proven investment and research processes will not change.

"Dan's contributions have been crucial to the advancement of Nuveen's municipals business," said William Huffman, President of Nuveen Equities and Fixed Income. "His strong historical investment performance, rock-solid judgment and dedication to our team-based approach give me the utmost confidence that the group, under his leadership, will retain and strengthen the advantages and market positioning that they've long been known and admired for in the industry."

Mr. Close began his investment career in 1998 and has extensive experience as a portfolio manager in both tax exempt high-yield and investment-grade municipals. In leading Nuveen's Taxable Municipals business, he helped establish and expand the platform to $35 billion in assets under management, serving more than 60 institutional accounts. Mr. Close is a trusted voice on custom fixed income solutions and asset allocation and has deep experience working with clients across the firm's business worldwide.

"I'm delighted to take on my expanded role within the muni industry's most experienced, dedicated and insightful portfolio management team," Mr. Close said. "All of us look forward to expanding Nuveen's strengths and capabilities by continuing to innovate and provide tremendous value for our clients."

Mr. Miller, who joined Nuveen in 1996, and has been the Head of the Municipals investment team since 2007, played a central role in building and strengthening the firm's comprehensive approach to municipal investing. As part of a well-established transition plan, Mr. Miller will continue to serve as a portfolio manager until his retirement on June 1st, 2023.

"We're also celebrating John's incredibly successful career," Mr. Huffman said. "John's ceaseless dedication to our clients' best interests represents the very heart of Nuveen's culture."

"I am deeply grateful for my years at Nuveen and retire with a profound sense of pride in all that our dedicated and extremely talented team accomplished," Mr. Miller said. "Nuveen's municipal business is incredibly resilient and well-positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities that lay ahead. I wish all of my colleagues the best as they continue to set the industry standard for success."

Prior to Mr. Miller's retirement, Nuveen will leverage the firm's deep bench of senior executives to transition responsibilities for managing 10 of the firm's more than 60 municipal bond funds. Nuveen will make no changes to its separately managed accounts, investment-grade municipals or taxable municipals businesses.

About Nuveen's Municipal Fixed Income Platform

Nuveen has steadfastly served clients and communities through excellence in investment since its founding in 1898. Today it is an industry leader ranking among the largest municipal fund managers, with $188 billion in assets under management1.

Nuveen's specialized municipal credit research team of 25 professionals is among the largest and most experienced in the asset class. The platform serves clients across institutional and wealth audiences, providing access to the asset class via mutual funds, closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and model portfolios. Portfolio managers are being added to only the following strategies:

Fund Name Ticker Portfolio Management Team2 as of 04/10/20233 Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund NHMRX Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen California High Yield Municipal Bond Fund NCHRX Scott Romans, Ph.D.; Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund NVHIX Steve Hlavin; Tim Ryan, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen Strategic Municipal Opportunities Fund NSIOX Tim Ryan, CFA; Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen All-American Municipal Bond Fund FAARX Tim Ryan, CFA; Paul Brennan, CFA Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund NYSE: NDMO Tim Ryan, CFA; Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund NYSE: NMCO Steve Hlavin; Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: NMZ Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund NYSE: NBB Dan Close, CFA; Kristen DeJong, CFA Nuveen Enhanced High Yield Municipal Bond Fund NMSSX Steve Hlavin; Dan Close, CFA; Stephen Candido, CFA





1 As of 12/31/2022 2 Bolded font denotes the addition of a portfolio manager; Unbolded font denotes an existing portfolio manager. 3 John Miller will continue to serve as a portfolio manager on these strategies until his retirement on June 1, 2023

