NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA with $1.2 trillion1 in assets under management, announced the appointment of William Huffman as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Huffman will chair the Nuveen Executive Leadership Team and serve as a member of TIAA's Executive Committee. Mr. Huffman succeeds Jose Minaya.

Nuveen Appoints William Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

With more than 30 years of experience in asset management, most recently Mr. Huffman served as President of Nuveen Asset Management and Head of Equities and Fixed Income. In this role Mr. Huffman led a team responsible for managing a global investment business with more than $1 trillion2 in assets under management across equities, fixed income, municipal bonds, multi-asset, private capital and C-PACE financing, providing the firm's clients with diverse capabilities and solutions.

"Bill's constant dedication to the best interests of clients and the advancement of the firm's strategy have had a transformative impact on Nuveen's business and culture, driving growth and innovation over the last 16 years," said Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of TIAA. "I'm delighted to welcome Bill into this role and confident that Nuveen will go from strength to strength under his stewardship. We are grateful for all of Jose's contributions and wish him every success in the future."

Leading Strategy and Driving Culture

As a member of the firm's Executive Leadership Team, Mr. Huffman has been at the forefront of Nuveen's evolution since he joined in 2008 and played a significant role in growing the firm's assets under management to $1.2 trillion from $800 billion in 2014 when TIAA acquired Nuveen.

The expansion of Mr. Huffman's role has included leading on multiple significant acquisitions while overseeing the investment teams responsible for managing more than $1 trillion across public and private markets.

"I'm proud to take on this role leading Nuveen's exceptional and dedicated team. We will continue to succeed by reinforcing our position as a market leader in fixed income, delivering enhanced public market and alternative capabilities to clients, and investing in our wealth and institutional businesses in key segments including insurance and retirement," said Mr. Huffman. "An increased international presence will enable Nuveen to serve clients in new ways, building on the strong foundation of our diverse and stable business."

Nuveen's global operating model is designed to provide specialized investment expertise across asset classes, meeting the needs of clients around the world and throughout various market cycles.

About William Huffman

Mr. Huffman serves as an executive sponsor of Nuveen's Philanthropic Steering Committee and the Nuveen Culture and Inclusion Council, which is tasked with building an engaging culture for all associates.

Mr. Huffman led the acquisition of FAF Advisors (the former asset management division of U.S. Bank), Greenworks Lending and Arcmont Asset Management, and the integration of numerous affiliate businesses – including Nuveen Asset Management, TIAA Public Investments, TIAA Private Investments, Symphony Asset Management, NWQ Investment Management, Santa Barbara Asset Management and Churchill Asset Management.

Prior to joining Nuveen, Mr. Huffman was the Chief Executive Officer of Northern Trust Global Investments Limited. He resides in the Chicago area, and serves his community as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, and a Rush System Trustee Member and a Member of the Cancer Advisory Council.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Mar 2024 and operations in over 25 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

