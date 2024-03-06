Nuveen Bolsters Active ETF Lineup

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, has expanded its exchange traded fund (ETF) lineup, building on the firm's long-established history of delivering income solutions with the launch of three actively managed taxable fixed income strategies.

Also launching today is the Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF, an actively managed equity strategy, seeking attractive long-term returns by allocating across investment styles and risk characteristics based on market conditions.

"Active ETFs are a growing area of the market, accounting for over 20% of ETF net flows in 2023," said William Huffman, Head of Nuveen Equity & Fixed Income and president of Nuveen Asset Management. "We are seeing a shift in the ETF space as investors seek the guidance of active managers to help navigate market uncertainty. By broadening our ETF line-up to further expand access to Nuveen's investment capabilities, we can provide actively managed solutions designed to fit at the core of an investor's portfolio."

"In 2023, we also saw an increase of cash sitting on the sidelines," said Huffman. "As investors step out of cash, these ETFs offer solutions to enhance diversification and manage duration risk within their fixed income portfolio or access to innovations in energy transition."

About the Strategies :





ETF Name and Ticker: Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ: NCPB) Investment Objective: Seeks total return, primarily through current income, with allocations

to investment grade bonds, non-investment grade bonds and other out-of-

benchmark fixed-income sectors. Reference Benchmark: Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index Portfolio Managers: Joseph Higgins, CFA; Kevin Lorenz, CFA; Nicholas Travaglino;

Katherine Renfrew



ETF Name and Ticker: Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ: NPFI) Investment Objective: Seeks a high level of current income and total return, primarily investing

in high quality, institutional preferred securities and contingent capital

securities ("CoCos"). Reference Benchmark: ICE US Institutional Capital Securities Index Portfolio Managers: Doug Baker, CFA; Brenda Lagenfeld, CFA



ETF Name and Ticker: Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ: NUSB) Investment Objective: Seeks total return through current income as well as capital preservation

and liquidity by allocating primarily to high quality, short-term

investment grade corporate bonds and other short-term debt

instruments. Reference Benchmark: ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index Portfolio Managers: Peter Agrimson, CFA; Chad Kemper



ETF Name and Ticker: Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ: NSCR) Investment Objective: Seeks favorable long-term total return by investing in companies aligned

with three investment themes: Energy Transition and Innovation,

Inclusive Growth, and Strong Governance. Reference Benchmark: S&P 500 Index Portfolio Manager: Valerie S. Grant, CFA

About Nuveen's ETF Suite

The addition of these four active strategies brings Nuveen's ETF lineup to a total of 23 funds with $8.5 billion in AUM[1]. This suite, which provides investors access to equities, taxable fixed income and REITs, includes 14 index-tracking ETFs and nine actively managed ETFs.

Media Contact

E-Soo Kim | [email protected] | 551.224.4919

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

Responsible investing incorporates Environmental Social Governance (ESG) factors that may affect exposure to issuers, sectors, industries, limiting the type and number of investment opportunities available, which could result in excluding investments that perform well.

A word on risk

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. This ETF seeks to generally track the investment results of an index; however the Fund may underperform, outperform or be more volatile than the referenced index. In addition, because the Index selects securities for inclusion based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, the Fund may forgo some market opportunities available to funds that don't use these criteria. The value of equity securities may decline significantly over short or extended periods of time. Dividend-paying stocks, such as those held by the Fund, are subject to market risk, concentration or sector risk, preferred security risk, and common stock risk.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) may not be marketed or advertised as an open-end investment company or mutual fund. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price as opposed to net asset value. As a result, an investor may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling. In addition, brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Fund shares are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund, but blocks of shares may be acquired from the Fund and tendered for redemption to the Fund by certain institutional investors in Creation Units.

Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial professional or Nuveen at 866.802.6398 or visit nuveen.com.

Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC serves as the Fund's adviser and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Teachers Advisors, LLC, serve as the Funds' sub-advisers; both the adviser and sub-advisers are subsidiaries of Nuveen, LLC. Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

____________________ 1 As of 12/31/2023.

