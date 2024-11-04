Nuveen Green Capital closes second largest C-PACE financed transaction to date on '200 Park,' a preeminent trophy asset in San Jose, California

Sponsor leveraged C-PACE's flexible, attractive financing structure to deploy $220 million in C-PACE capital for Jay Paul Company designed, LEED Gold-certified tower

DARIEN, Conn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen Green Capital (NGC), a leader in sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions, announced today that it has successfully closed on the financing of $220 million in C-PACE capital for 200 Park Avenue in San Jose, California. This landmark project marks the second largest C-PACE financed transaction in the country to date.

C-PACE, which stands for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, provides flexible financing solutions for new, ongoing, or recently completed commercial real estate projects. Available in 40 states and Washington D.C., C-PACE has grown rapidly as an attractive financing solution within the commercial real estate market.

$220 million in C-PACE financing was used to recapitalize the building's extensive sustainability and resiliency measures. Capitalizing on C-PACE's flexibility of structure, longer term, and its attractive economics, the Sponsor was able to refinance their existing construction loan. This provided the Sponsor the flexibility to continue to execute their business plan.

Located in the heart of downtown San Jose, 200 Park is a recently completed 19-story, 965k square foot, class-A office building, which was designed and developed by renowned commercial real estate development firm, Jay Paul Company. Currently downtown San Jose's tallest building, the iconic, state-of-the-art property is intended to help redefine the city's cultural district, while acting as a gateway to the downtown area, and proposed transport hub, Diridon Station.

The building was designed to prioritize the health and well-being of its occupants and the environment, making it a model for state-of-the-art technology and design. The LEED Gold certified building boasts solar PV arrays, a VAC decoupled perimeter system, high efficiency lighting with optimized daylight controls, low flow fixtures, insulated high performance envelope, low-E glazing and solar shading, as well as EV charging stations. As a Risk Category III building, which requires 25% less seismic movement than most other commercial buildings, the seismic bracing system is an innovative Concrete-Filled Composite Plate Shear Wall system, which provides significantly more strength as compared to the same-sized reinforced concrete walls. In addition to the high level of safety during extreme seismic events, the building is expected to move less than other buildings during smaller, more common earthquakes, resulting in less damage to structural and non-structural systems. In addition, the building includes vast floor spaces, 24.3k square feet of outdoor terraces, cutting-edge carved light canyons to allow for optimal natural light, four levels of underground parking, as well as a 20.5k square foot fitness and amenity center.

"We are very proud to have provided an historic $220 million C-PACE facility for this exceptional, high-quality asset. The Jay Paul Company team has developed an iconic, ultramodern property in the heart of Silicon Valley. Not only does the deal represent the second largest C-PACE financed transaction in the country to date, but it also demonstrates the large-scale adoption and tremendous appeal of C-PACE as an alternate form of construction and recapitalization capital for institutional developers and commercial real estate owners. Given C-PACE's flexible and attractive terms, we anticipate continued positive momentum on the West Coast – and nationally. In just a little over a year, Nuveen Green Capital has been able to provide approximately $700 million in C-PACE financings on the West Coast - further evidence of the broader adoption of the product," said Cory Jubran, Senior Director of Originations – West Coast Head, Nuveen Green Capital.

"On behalf of the Jay Paul Company, I'd like to thank everyone at Nuveen Green Capital who made this unique and complex financing structure possible for our 200 Park project. The team successfully navigated us through the C-PACE process and provided one of the largest transactions of its kind. Their expertise and transparency throughout proved to be invaluable and resulted in a big win for all parties," said Matt Lituchy, Chief Investment Officer for Jay Paul Companies.

JLL Capital Market's Debt Advisory team representing the Sponsor was led by Director Matt Cimino and Senior Managing Director Bruce Ganong.

"It was a coordinated team effort by all parties, and we are grateful for the relationships on both sides of the transaction and for the commitments that were required from both the lender and borrower to see this transaction through to its successful closing. We are pleased to have represented Jay Paul Company in this transaction, and we are thankful for the creative solution delivered by Nuveen Green Capital," said Ganong.

This notable deal is part of a larger trend in C-PACE financing that is impacting the West Coast, as well as the commercial real estate industry overall, as an increasing number of owners and developers are leveraging C-PACE as a cost-efficient and flexible financing tool. With this transaction, NGC has surpassed $3 billion in total originations volume.

