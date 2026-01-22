Nuveen joins Atlassian Williams F1 Team as Official Asset Management Partner

CHICAGO and LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian Williams F1 Team today announces a new multi-year partnership with leading asset management firm, Nuveen – uniting two organisations with unrivalled heritage and a focus on future performance.

With over 125 years in the industry, Nuveen is a global investment leader, managing $1.4 trillion in public and private assets for clients around the world. Its investment capabilities span a diversified range of asset classes – from public and private credit and equity to alternatives including real estate, infrastructure and natural capital – drawing on the expertise and experience of a dedicated team to navigate an ever-changing market landscape.

Through this partnership, Nuveen joins forces with Williams, one of the three most successful teams in F1 history. After nearly 50 years in the sport, the team is now on a mission to get back to the front of the grid and win multiple World Championships again.

Heading into 2026, the two organisations will work together to achieve excellence through innovative thinking and seamless collaboration – whether on the pit wall or in financial markets around the globe. As Official Asset Management Partner, Nuveen's branding will be displayed above the steering wheel and on the inner rear wing of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's FW48 – Williams' challenger for the all-new F1 regulations in 2026.

Nuveen's signing adds to Williams' growing momentum both on and off track. In 2025, the team enjoyed its most successful season since 2016, achieving fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, securing two full race podiums and its first-ever Sprint podium.

2026 will mark the next step forward, and Nuveen will join Williams' suite of industry-leading partners in helping to achieve it.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams Racing: "We are delighted to welcome Nuveen to Atlassian Williams F1 Team. Whether you're racing in F1 or working in asset management, the ingredients of high performance are the same: exceptional people working closely together, cutting-edge technology, and a relentless determination to pursue marginal gains. As we take the next step on our journey back towards the front of the grid, we look forward to working with Nuveen to deliver results that serve our fans and communities worldwide."

Bill Huffman, Chief Executive Officer, Nuveen: "The parallels between Nuveen and Williams are striking. Each of our organizations is performance-oriented with global heritage, yet our focus remains firmly on the future. As we each expand our presence in new markets and geographies, success in our respective fields demands unwavering dedication to innovation and precision of process – whether that's perfecting pit stops measured in seconds or executing investment strategies across global markets. Beyond performance, we share a commitment to serve the communities in which we operate with excellence and integrity. This partnership brings together two organisations that understand what it takes to compete at the highest level while staying true to our mission."

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Atlassian Williams F1 Team is one of the world's most iconic Formula 1 teams. Founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' World Championships and 114 Grand Prix races – making it one of the three most-successful teams in history. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, Williams continues to build for the future of Formula 1 through world-class engineering, racing excellence and a commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

About Nuveen

Nuveen is a global investment leader, managing $1.4 trillion in public and private assets for clients around the world, as of September 30, 2025. With broad expertise across income and alternatives, we invest in the growth of businesses, real estate, infrastructure, and natural capital, providing clients with the reliability, access, and foresight unique to our 125+ year heritage. Our prevailing perspective on the future drives our ambition to innovate and adapt our business to the changing needs of investors — all to pursue lasting performance for our clients, our communities, and our global economy.

For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

