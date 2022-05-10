Nuveen Real Estate Launches Global Impact Investing Sector Focused on Community Revitalization, Resident Well-Being

Opportunity to Support $15B in Assets by 2026

New impact investing framework to address critical real estate sustainability concerns of inequality and climate change with potential to generate attractive financial returns

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen Real Estate today announced the launch of a comprehensive global impact investing sector that will focus on building the vitality and sustainability of entire communities by enriching the lives of their residents. Nadir Settles will serve as Global Head of Impact Investing and Pamela West as Senior Portfolio Manager, Impact Investing. Nuveen Real Estate is one of the world's largest real estate investment managers with more than $152 billion of assets under management.

Building on Nuveen's proven 50-year track record in impact investing, the new global real estate sector will provide strategies that address some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), supporting growth goals of up to $15 billion in real estate AUM by 2026.

Specifically, the mandate is designed to improve communities by providing supportive services, enhancing residents' quality of life and financial outcomes, and ensuring affordable, sustainable and climate safe housing, while at the same time supporting Nuveen Real Estate's commitment to making its global property portfolio net zero carbon by 2040.

"Nuveen is a pioneer in impact investing and we are competitively positioned to deliver a market-leading sector globally and at scale," said Chris McGibbon, Global Head of Real Estate at Nuveen. "Under Nadir and Pamela's leadership, I am confident that this new sector will address some of the most pressing challenges in local real estate across the globe, while creating an avenue for investors to have a significant impact through their capital investment. I look forward to working with a seasoned team of experts to build on Nuveen's incredible work in the industry."

Expanding Affordable Housing While Regenerating Communities

The new real estate impact sector will invest in early-stage projects and take an impact-led approach to increase the supply of social and affordable housing by targeting low-income and disadvantaged populations, while also focusing on regeneration projects within healthcare, education, and transportation services.

"By leveraging Nuveen Real Estate's industry expertise, we are going beyond just affordable housing to focus our attention on community revitalization," said Nadir Settles, Global Head of Impact Investing at Nuveen Real Estate. "We see an immediate opportunity to scale our strategy and leverage our leading position in the industry to support tenant well-being and create a more sustainable future. I am honored to have been chosen to lead such a significant sector."

Nadir Settles will report directly to Carly Tripp, Global Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investments at Nuveen Real Estate, and lead an international team across the U.S., Europe and APAC in identifying and pursuing relevant real estate impact investments, while growing the overall sector. Settles will also continue to lead investments as Head of New York Office.

Pamela West brings 25 years of industry experience, of which nearly a decade has been dedicated to deploying capital into affordable housing strategies and addressing social and environmental issues. She will continue to oversee the framework's strategy, portfolio construction, and client relationships. West reports to Shawn Lese, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Funds Management, Americas at Nuveen Real Estate.

Building on Established Impact Track-Record

The real estate global impact investing sector builds on Nuveen's overall efforts in impact. Last month, the firm expanded its range of impact investing strategies to Europe with the launch of the German living impact platform, led by portfolio manager Tanja Volksheimer, to deliver social and environmental impact through affordable housing. The news also comes on the heels of the final close of the firm's first global private equity impact platform, which targets investments that promote energy efficiency and an expansion of services for underserved communities.

Nuveen made its first investment in impact in the 1980s and has since invested over $500 million in direct and indirect private equity capital across over 200 portfolio companies in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Today, Nuveen manages over $5.8 billion across all of its public and private markets impact investing strategies.

"We have been very intentional about bridging our core competency in real estate with community impact," said Ms. West. "Our portfolio is dedicated to creating change by placing environmental and social impact at the heart of our investment strategy, which ultimately drives better outcomes for residents and inclusive communities while delivering a healthy financial return."

The new impact investing sector will add to Nuveen Real Estate's existing sector specialist expertise, ­­­­ including retail, office, housing, industrial, alternatives and debt.

Nuveen Real Estate

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $152 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing.

With over 85 years of real estate investing experience and more than 725 employees* located across 30 cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise.

For further information, please visit us at nuveen.com/realestate

*Includes 345 real estate investment professionals, supported by a further 385 Nuveen employees.

Source: Nuveen, 31 Dec 2021.

Responsible investing incorporates Environmental Social Governance (ESG) factors that may affect exposure to issuers, sectors, industries, limiting the type and number of investment opportunities available, which could result in excluding investments that perform well.

PPS-2188859PR-E0522X

Contact:

Nuveen

Vanessa Sussman

917-405-1897

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuveen