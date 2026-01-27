Nuvei and WEX Partner to Expand Virtual Card Payments for the Global Travel Industry

New partnership to help enable faster, more efficient supplier payments while unlocking new revenue opportunities for travel merchants.

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei today announced a partnership with WEX® (NYSE: WEX), a global leader in virtual payment solutions, to bring WEX's virtual card technology to Nuvei's global merchant network. Through the partnership, travel merchants integrated into Nuvei's network can benefit from improved cash flows, stronger liquidity, reduced credit dependency, and increased transparency across the pay-in and pay-out process.

The integration enables travel merchants and marketplaces, including online travel agencies (OTAs), airlines, and hospitality brands, to manage multiple supplier relationships more efficiently through secure virtual card payments. Virtual cards streamline supplier payments by automating issuance and adding built-in controls, giving merchants a faster and more secure way to move funds.

With credit tightening across global markets, access to working capital is becoming an increasing challenge for travel merchants. This partnership enables merchants to fund supplier payments directly from incoming settlement flows, reducing reliance on credit lines because liquidity comes from their own receivables.

"Our partnership with WEX further strengthens Nuvei's position as the payments infrastructure partner of choice for the travel industry," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO, Nuvei. "Together we're helping travel businesses improve cash flow, reduce costs, and simplify how they pay suppliers around the world."

For suppliers and travel merchants, the integration can mean greater reliability and faster payments. For acquirers it delivers enhanced visibility into payment flow, helping to strengthen operational oversight. Together, Nuvei and WEX are helping redefine how travel businesses move money – connecting consumer payments and supplier settlements into a unified, intelligent payment flow that strengthens relationships and financial control.

"Virtual cards have become a great tool for travel agencies managing complex supplier networks," said Jason Hancock, Managing Director of Global Travel at WEX. "By combining WEX's global virtual card infrastructure and travel payment expertise with Nuvei's global acquiring network, we're enabling agencies and suppliers to move funds faster and with greater confidence, helping to strengthen efficiency and trust across the travel payments ecosystem."

