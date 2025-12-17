Nuvei Receives License Under EU MiCAR

MiCAR authorization enables Nuvei to deliver regulated crypto-asset services and passport them across the European Union

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei today announced that it has received a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), positioning the company to operate under the EU's new, harmonized regulatory framework for crypto assets.

The MiCAR license enables Nuvei to provide regulated crypto-asset services across the European Union and passport those services across EU member states under a single regulatory regime. This significantly simplifies expansion for merchants and platforms seeking to deploy crypto-enabled payment and settlement capabilities across multiple European markets.

Under the license, Nuvei can offer regulated crypto-asset services including cryptocurrency storage and administration, transfers, and the exchange of crypto-assets into funds, integrated into its broader global payments infrastructure.

"This authorization marks an important milestone in the convergence of payments and digital assets," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "MiCAR brings long-needed regulatory clarity to Europe. Operating under this framework allows us to help customers move value across crypto and traditional payment rails with confidence, consistency, and scale."

In addition to the MiCAR authorization, Nuvei has also obtained a Payment Institution license, enabling services related to electronic money tokens (EMTs). Together, these authorizations allow Nuvei to support crypto-asset, EMT, and fiat-based payment and settlement flows through a unified, regulated platform.

For customers, the combined capabilities mean:

Simplified access to crypto payments across Europe

payments across Europe Compliant fiat-to- crypto and crypto -to-fiat flows

and -to-fiat flows Faster, more transparent settlement options

Reduced regulatory and operational complexity when scaling across EU markets

With these licenses, Nuvei will serve both business clients and retail consumers. Retail users will have access to simple and accessible crypto services, while business customers will benefit from solutions designed to support efficient settlements, crypto acceptance, and transparent, blockchain-based movement of funds, fully integrated into broader payment, payout, and treasury workflows.

