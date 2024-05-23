Nuvei expands leadership to accelerate growth with appointment of Gang Wang as its Chief Technology Officer

Wang will lead Nuvei's technology organization alongside Max Attias, who is appointed Chief Information Officer

MONTREAL, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today the appointment of Gang Wang as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer. Wang will lead Nuvei's global technology team together with former CTO Max Attias, who has been appointed to the new role of Chief Information Officer.

The teams under Wang's and Attias' leadership will partner to further scale Nuvei's technology offering and build a strong foundation for future growth. This organizational structure will enable Nuvei to accelerate innovation across all areas of technology with dedicated focus and strategic alignment, while still maintaining the best-in-class service delivery that customers and partners are accustomed to receiving today.

Wang is a proven groundbreaker and leader with deep knowledge of the payments and software sectors, the intersection of which is increasingly critical for the industry. He will spearhead Nuvei's technology strategy, including research and architecture.

He brings over 25 years of experience leading technology teams at the cutting edge of innovation for large organizations, including a decade developing leading architecture and systems for software giant Intuit. Before joining Nuvei, Wang spent the past four years at Stripe, where he occupied a number of senior-level technology roles including Head of Financial Data and, most recently, Head of Payment Methods.

Wang commented on the announcement: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining such a disruptive industry leader at a key point in its growth journey. There is already a strong spirit for rapid innovation permeating throughout the business, and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to capitalize on this momentum, advancing our technology strategy, and keeping Nuvei at the forefront as the payments industry evolves."

Attias added: "Adding Gang's technological expertise and leadership acumen to the Nuvei team is a game-changing moment. I am looking forward to working together as we grow our technology capabilities and organization in line with our vision for the future of payments."

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Gang to the Nuvei team," commented Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer. "Bringing in a leader with Gang's credentials strengthens our executive team and will undoubtedly enable the broader technology team to thrive as we address the complexities of our industry with even more dedicated focus."

Fayer continued: "Under Max's leadership, our total payments volume grew nearly 5x from 2020 to 2023. With Max and Gang, we now have two world class operators poised to take Nuvei's technology capabilities to new heights and further accelerate our global revenue growth during the next phase of our journey. We are also creating a more effective and efficient structure for our team members."

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

