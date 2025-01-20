Nuvei expands Omnichannel capabilities to the UK Gaming industry

Nuvei's Omnichannel architecture offers a unified platform for all retail and digital transactions, simplifying operations and enhancing customer experience

MONTREAL, Jan. 20 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company"), the Canadian fintech company, today announced the launch of its innovative Omnichannel payment solution for the UK Gaming industry. This groundbreaking platform unifies all payment channels, offering unprecedented convenience and flexibility for both operators and players.

Key features and benefits of Nuvei's Omnichannel solution for the Gaming industry include:

Unified Integration: Gaming operators can now manage all payment channels through a single API, simplifying operations and reducing costs.

Gaming operators can now manage all payment channels through a single API, simplifying operations and reducing costs. Consolidated Reporting: Comprehensive analytics provide valuable insights into player behavior across all channels, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Comprehensive analytics provide valuable insights into player behavior across all channels, enabling data-driven decision-making. Enhanced Player Experience: Seamless connection between the retail and digital Gaming experience Common card tokenization across online and offline channels Engaging players across all channels and verticals

Global Reach, Local Expertise: While tailored for the UK market, the platform supports global expansion with localized payment methods and compliance across the globe.

While tailored for the UK market, the platform supports global expansion with localized payment methods and compliance across the globe. Deep Brand Loyalty: The platform's ability to recognize existing online customers when they engage in-person allows for enhanced loyalty programs and targeted promotions, fostering stronger player relationships.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: "Our Omnichannel solution is transforming how UK Gaming operators interact with their customers. By breaking down the barriers between online and offline experiences, we're enabling operators to create more personalized and engaging player journeys. This launch represents a significant step in our commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions that drive growth and enhance user experience in the rapidly evolving Gaming market."

One UK based operator already harnessing the benefits of Nuvei's Omnichannel is Buzz Bingo. Buzz Bingo Head of Product Fraud & Payments Sam Bailey commented: "Nuvei's Omnichannel solution is a real step ahead from our current retail payment infrastructure. We're an Omnichannel business and the key benefits of the Omnichannel payments system that Nuvei offers is its diversity as we link our retail environment to our online. There's been a lot of focus on product development here at Buzz, and the key decision with going with Nuvei is their commitment to continue developing their systems and improving their offering. Nuvei have allowed us to work together on building their roadmap and we feel like a valued partner as we bring new payments channels and options to our customers. We're looking forward to working collaboratively to make the most out of both of our businesses."

This announcement further solidifies Nuvei's position as a leader in payment solutions for the Gaming sector as the industry continues to experience rapid growth, with the global market predicted to reach USD$1 trillion by 20301. By offering operators optimized payment acceptance and a seamless experience for players, Nuvei continues to demonstrate why it is the preferred payments partner for Gaming operators across the United Kingdom and globally.

