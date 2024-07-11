Nuvei introduces off-ramping of Digital Assets to cards via Mastercard Move in Europe

Consumers are able to seamlessly convert assets such as cryptocurrencies into fiat funds

MONTREAL and LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today a partnership with Mastercard to launch a new off-ramping solution that enables consumers in Europe to seamlessly convert their Digital Assets, including cryptocurrencies, into traditional fiat currency via debit, credit and prepaid cards. This new functionality provides a bridge between digital and traditional finance that can be spent via Mastercard's global network. This off-ramping solution is integrated directly into Nuvei's modular payment platform, delivering a simple, secure user experience.

The off-ramping process is designed to be rapid and user-friendly. Consumers can seamlessly convert a wide range of supported Digital Assets into fiat currency. They can then transfer the funds to their eligible Mastercard in near real-time*, leveraging Mastercard Move's money movement capabilities. No longer requiring third-party exchanges or money service businesses, this integrated solution simplifies transforming digital value into global spending circulation.

"We're excited to collaborate with Mastercard to accommodate access liquidity and payments for Digital Asset holders," commented Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Our mission is to enable businesses and their customers to connect through payments, wherever consumers are and however they want to pay. Offering crypto off-ramps through our single integration aligns perfectly with this mission to facilitate frictionless transactions across the digital economy."

"Enabling choice how consumers can engage in Digital Assets in a safe, simple and secure manner in line with all relevant regulation is at the heart of our strategy in this space," added Christian Rau, Senior Vice President, Fintech and Crypto Enablement, Mastercard Europe. "Combining our global network of partners and digital solutions with Nuvei's advanced integration opens new opportunities and choice for businesses engaging in digital assets and consumers alike."

Nuvei's off-ramp solution with Mastercard is the latest example of its strategy to connect the worlds of traditional payments, open banking and blockchain technology into one seamless experience.

*Actual posting times for approved transactions will depend on the receiving financial institution

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

