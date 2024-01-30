Nuvei launches ERP integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Dynamics 365 Business Central customers can now elevate their accounting workflow and payments leveraging Nuvei's B2B technology embedded directly into their ERP

MONTREAL, Jan. 30 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that is has launched its first integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for small and medium-sized organizations.

Businesses across the globe can now seamlessly integrate all relevant payment methods including card payments and instant bank transfers (including ACH transactions in the U.S.), and disbursement services into their business operations through their existing Dynamics 365 Business Central module. Nuvei's deep knowledge of embedded ERP payments and best-in-class accounts receivable (AR) automation software is removing friction around accounting workflows, back-office reconciliation, and streamlining performance for finance departments of Business Central customers in verticals such as manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and construction.

Nuvei's robust integration and proprietary technology includes invoice matching and proprietary cash acceleration tools, which can be leveraged to enable shorter DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) or receivables cycles. Businesses can also access near-real-time payment information, enabling them to reconcile financial information across systems with greater efficiency which enables faster, more informed decision-making.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer commented on the announcement: "Our mission is to enable our customers to accelerate their growth through better engagement with their customers. Our technology and expertise of B2B payments and ERP systems enables us to equip businesses with payments through their integrated commerce platform to reach their customers, improve working capital, and drive internal efficiencies."

"Payments, including AR automation, is a critical component of the user experience for ERP. We're thrilled that Nuvei has integrated their payment platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, enhancing our offering for our customers," said Mike Morton, Vice President, Dynamics 365 Business Central at Microsoft.

This announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to build upon two decades of experience in the B2B payments space and expand its sizeable portfolio of ERP integrations during a period of rapid growth for the industry. In total, B2B payment volumes are expected to exceed $120tn this year.

Fayer continued: "Integrating our payments technology to the market leader in ERP directly connects us to thousands of businesses and millions of users across the globe in a market with substantial total addressable market (TAM). This is an exciting strategic milestone as we grow our emerging payments channel."

Integrating Nuvei to Dynamics 365 Business Central is the latest stage in the rollout of the global payments collaboration with Microsoft that was announced last month. Nuvei will continue to explore ways to work collaboratively with Microsoft across geographies and use cases through this partnership.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

