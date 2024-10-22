Nuvei partners with BigCommerce

Collaboration brings Nuvei's comprehensive Nuvei for Platform integrated payments solution to BigCommerce customers, including seamless omnichannel experiences

MONTREAL and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced it has partnered with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands and retailers. This partnership, launching internationally across North America, Europe and APAC, enables BigCommerce customers to access Nuvei's comprehensive suite of omnichannel payment solutions through its Nuvei for Platforms solution, bridging the gap between online and in-store experiences through a single payment processing partner.

Nuvei's offering for BigCommerce customers provides comprehensive transaction processing capabilities, including payment acceptance, pre-authorization, refund management, advanced 3DS2 technology, multi-currency support, stored card processing, and embedded checkout integration. BigCommerce brands and retailers benefit from bank-agnostic fast settlements, access to all the relevant alternative payment methods, centralized payment management, and dedicated integration support. This single, seamless solution empowers businesses to streamline operations, cater to diverse customer preferences, and optimize payment processing costs while ensuring quick access to revenue through same-day or next-day funding.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: "We are thrilled to partner with BigCommerce to bring our cutting-edge Nuvei for Platforms payment solutions to their global customer base, beginning in the North American, European and Australian markets. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect businesses to their customers more deeply through payments, offering tailored solutions that cater to the specific needs of eCommerce businesses that are focused on scaling their business."

Fayer added: "By combining Nuvei's expertise in unified payment solutions with BigCommerce's robust platform, we're providing customers with the tools they need to succeed in both digital and physical marketplaces."

Shannon Ingrey, Vice President and General Manager, APAC, at BigCommerce, stated: "Our partnership with Nuvei further illustrates our commitment to providing customers access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry. Nuvei shares our desire to help brands and retailers sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

Nuvei For Platforms: Accelerating growth through integrated payments

This partnership is the latest announcement from Nuvei as it continues to strengthen its global reach in the global eCommerce SaaS market, one of the fastest growing subsectors of eCommerce. Nuvei for Platforms, Nuvei's suite of integrated payments solutions, empowers businesses to accelerate growth and drive revenue by providing them with a fully customizable solution to embed enterprise-grade payments technology into their own platforms. This solution enables platforms to offer complex, high-performance payment solutions that were once only available to large enterprises, now accessible to businesses of all sizes.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca's, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 716 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

