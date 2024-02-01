Nuvei partners with Cash App Pay

Businesses can now offer the popular alternative payment method in their checkout through their existing integration with Nuvei

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that is has partnered with Cash App, a fast and simple payment method that enables U.S. customers to make online payments either by scanning a simple QR code or by tapping Cash App Pay during the checkout process. Partners in the U.S. can seamlessly add Cash App Pay to their online checkout through their existing integration with Nuvei.

Cash App Pay's simple, intuitive payment experience encourages customers to return to repeat shop, as well as appeals to younger consumers by providing them with a convenient way to pay using their Cash App balance or linked debit card. In addition to winning new customers, diversifying away from a reliance on card payments also boosts overall payment acceptance rates and optimizes costs, boosting revenue acceleration further.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: "Cash App Pay is being rapidly adopted as a payment method in the U.S., especially with younger consumer demographics. Our mission is to support our partners to engage with their customers, wherever they are and however they want to pay. This partnership enables businesses to integrate Cash App Pay into their online payments experience effortlessly, attracting new customers and accelerating revenue growth in the process."

This announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to build out its industry-leading portfolio of alternative payment methods (APMs) for its partners to access through a single integration. Nuvei's agile, customizable platform enables businesses to effortlessly tailor their online checkouts with all the relevant APMs in each market they operate.

About Nuvei 

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. 

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About Cash App

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money anywhere VISA is accepted. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

Debit cards issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A., Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A., Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

