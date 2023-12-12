Nuvei security standards now certified by ISO27001 & ISO27017

The certification covers Nuvei's global operations and cloud environments

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has received official certification under ISO ISO27001 and ISO27017 for information security management. This extends the company's certification to include all regions globally, as well as Nuvei's full cloud environment.

The certification shows Nuvei's commitment to implementing the most stringent security guidelines available. The company first received certification under ISO 27001 in 2020, for its European entity, Nuvei Limited. The certification has now been extended to cover the company's global operation, under Nuvei Corporation as well as adding ISO27017. ISO27017 is a global security standard developed to create a safer cloud-based environment for both providers and users.

The certification further solidifies Nuvei's position as a leading payment technology provider offering a diverse set of payment capabilities built on cloud native architecture. These capabilities enable high-growth eCommerce merchants to accept over 600 payment methods globally, and provide reconciliation, fraud prevention and risk management services, all through one integration.

Nuvei Chair and CEO, Philip Fayer commented on the certification: "Building on our existing ISO 27001 certification and now adding ISO 27017, reflects our relentless commitment to providing our clients with the safest possible environment for all their transactions. Our products are designed to accelerate revenue for our business customers and having the right security certifications in place provides the perfect foundation to build on in achieving this ambitious goal."

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 669 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. 

