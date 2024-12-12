Nuvei strengthens global partnership with Google and integrates Google Pay into its cashier for LATAM customers

Merchants in LATAM can now seamlessly add Google Pay into their cashier through an existing integration with Nuvei

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company"), the Canadian fintech company, today announces the expansion of its global partnership with Google to integrate Google Pay, an option now available for merchants across Latin America (LATAM). This collaboration builds upon the existing strong global relationship between Nuvei and Google, and complements Google Pay's existing availability through Nuvei in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

Nuvei's integration of Google Pay into its cashier solution for customers is completely streamlined into the checkout process for both merchants and consumers, optimizing the user experience for Google Pay users in the LATAM region.

Google Pay is becoming an essential payment method for online merchants around the world. The integration of Google Pay to Nuvei's cashier solution caters to the evolving preferences of digital-savvy consumers.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: "Our strengthened partnership with Google and the launch of the integration of Google Pay in Latin America underscore Nuvei's commitment to providing businesses with the most comprehensive in-demand suite of payment options globally. Expanding our collaboration into this vibrant market enables merchants to tap into new customer segments and drive growth across the region."

By integrating Google Pay into Nuvei's payment processes, merchants can offer their customers a simple and secure payment option that meets the demands of the current digital economy.

Nuvei continues to lead the industry with its extensive connectivity to over 720 alternative payment methods, allowing merchants to offer all relevant payment options to their customers in every market they serve, all through a single integration with Nuvei's platform.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

