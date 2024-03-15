Nuventive and Gray Decision Intelligence Partner to Power Data-Informed Academic Program Management and Decision-Making

Sourcing Reports from Gray's Program Evaluation Software, Higher Education Faculty and Administrators Now Have Comprehensive Data to Improve Outcomes and Foster Growth.

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, a leader in data-informed improvement software, announced a strategic partnership with Gray Decision Intelligence (Gray DI), a leading academic program evaluation software provider. The partnership enables higher education institutions to use critical data on student demand, enrollment, employment, and program margins to better manage academic programs and strategic planning.

By placing Gray DI's extensive reports next to an institution's plans in the Nuventive Improvement Platform , users instantly access the information they need in the context of the decisions they need to make. The combined solution delivers guided analytics to support evidence-based decisions, better allocate academic resources, and address programmatic issues.

Users instantly access the [program review] information they need in the context of the decisions they need to make. Post this

"This partnership enables institutions to make the best use of program review data to make strategic decisions while capturing progress and sharing effective practices," said Dr. David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "Gray DI's powerful data paired with Nuventive's unique planning and improvement solution helps leaders ensure their program offerings align with institutional goals, resources, and student needs."

Nuventive helps institutions make better use of their information by providing it, sorted by purpose, in context of specific improvement processes. Having a single place to access data from business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), public sources, and other tools enables users to access all the information they need at the moment they need to make decisions. This saves faculty and staff valuable time and helps institutions realize greater value from their existing technology investments.

Gray DI analytics empower institutions to track and analyze national and local volume and trends by academic program. The data includes U.S. and international student demand, non-degree demand, job postings, skills, enrollment, and competition. Gray DI's clients can identify program growth and efficiency opportunities with this data and better align student demand, employer needs, and institutional resources.

"Embedding Gray DI data in Nuventive effectively aligns program performance data with specific program management decisions," said Bob Atkins, CEO of Gray DI. "The combined systems will enable more frequent, accurate decisions to improve program resourcing, efficiency, and student outcomes."

To learn more and request a demo, visit www.nuventive.com.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, a leader in data-informed improvement software, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, diversity, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit nuventive.com or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn.

About Gray Decision Intelligence

Gray Decision Intelligence provides the best available data and software to enable colleges and universities to make better-informed decisions. Gray DI's software integrates data on program economics, student demand, employer needs, and competitive intensity for the precise market served by each institution. Faculty and administrative leaders use the software to collaboratively score, rank, and evaluate programs, building consensus on programs to start, sunset, sustain, or grow. With Gray's tools and processes, institutions can identify opportunities to increase enrollment, revenue, and efficiency while investing in their mission and strengthening relationships among faculty and administrators. Follow Gray on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

[email protected]

Nuventive, the Nuventive logo, and the marks relating to other Nuventive products and services referenced herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Nuventive LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nuventive