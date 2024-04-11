Nuventive and Instructure Partner to Advance Data-Informed Improvement for Student Learning Outcomes

Leveraging the Strengths of Canvas by Instructure Data and the Nuventive Improvement Platform, Higher Education Institutions Can Deliver Iterative Action

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, today announced a partnership with Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure), a leading learning ecosystem and maker of Canvas, to streamline student outcomes analysis and advancement. By linking reports from the Canvas by Instructure learning management system (LMS) to the Nuventive Improvement Platform , institutions can aggregate and disaggregate student learning data and analyze it in context of their improvement plans, while reducing burdens on faculty and staff.

Nuventive pulls assignment and rubric scores from Canvas into Nuventive's proven assessment and planning solution for in-depth analysis and documenting improvement action plans. Each technology does what it does best, with Canvas data visualized in Nuventive reports and dashboards, next to the outcomes improvement plans managed in the platform. Nuventive's powerful analytics help institutions deliver high-impact results across program review, general education, and other outcomes-related planning.

Using Canvas as the foundation of student-level assessment, Nuventive leverages its data to build powerful interactive analytics to:

Provide a straightforward way to aggregate and understand outcomes in the context of the plans and initiatives institutions are managing.

Embed rubrics and outcomes in Canvas and analyze the results in Nuventive. With no need for duplicate data entry, faculty can focus on using the results.

Streamline analysis of aggregated and disaggregated outcomes data by demographic, leveraging student information system (SIS) data, mapped in context to institutional plans and initiatives. Nuventive supports the latest Canvas data model – Canvas Data 2 – and optional Canvas Outcomes data.

"Higher education has a clear mandate to use data to improve student outcomes, but it can be challenging, especially when critical data is distributed across a wide range of systems, and especially for cross-departmental programs like Gen Ed," said Dr. David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "With this partnership, institutions can save faculty and staff valuable time by using Canvas as the student assessment entry point, while Nuventive delivers flexible, powerful, and actionable outcomes reporting."

Nuventive helps institutions make better use of their information by providing it, sorted by purpose, in context of specific improvement processes. Having a single place to access data from learning management systems (LMS) like Canvas by Instructure, business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), public sources, and other tools enables users to access all the information they need in the moment they need it to make decisions. This saves faculty and staff valuable time and helps institutions realize greater value from their existing technology investments.

Canvas by Instructure customers can learn more about the integration from Nuventive's profile on the Instructure Community.

To learn more about Nuventive and request a demo, visit www.nuventive.com.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, diversity, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit nuventive.com or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn.

