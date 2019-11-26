Nuventive Improvement Platform™ Powered by Microsoft Azure AI to be Showcased at SACSCOC's Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges' (SACSCOC) 124th Annual Meeting, Nuventive will showcase its collaboration with Microsoft Consulting Services, which delivers a leading-edge, AI-driven solution combining the Nuventive Improvement Platform with a Microsoft Rapid Insights engagement with Microsoft services. The solution brings new insights to existing business practices and advances the practice of institutional effectiveness and improvement.

The collaboration will be presented at Nuventive's booth #232 and Microsoft's booth #224 at SACSCOC's Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, December 8-9, 2019. Houston Community College System's vision for this solution will also be highlighted in a presentation on Sunday, December 8th entitled "Our Best Work – Rethinking Institutional Effectiveness (and Reporting Expectations)," delivered by Kurt Ewen, Ph.D., the institution's Vice Chancellor, Planning & Institutional Effectiveness. This session will be held at 2:45pm in Room 332B.

According to Nuventive CEO Dr. David Raney, "The Nuventive Improvement Platform supports a sustainable data-informed culture – a continuous feedback loop and a platform to give faculty and staff the best information to make decisions. Institutions with a data-informed culture can achieve more, improve faster and adapt to change better."

The Nuventive Improvement Platform handles planning for any improvement or transformation initiative on campus, such as overall strategy, accreditation, graduation rates, retention, learning outcomes, general education, housing, green campus, administrative outcomes, program review, and diversity. It enables institutions to use the information they have available to develop better cultural agility and positive feedback loops to identify areas for improvement.

Dr. Raney adds, "Advanced analytics and AI will be essential to the future of every college and university. And yet for many, it is hard to know where to start. Nuventive is collaborating with Microsoft Consulting Services to bring advanced analytics and AI to higher education. We are helping institutions mature a culture of data-informed decision-making and target the use of advanced analytics where it will have most impact."

Nuventive enables higher education institutions to turn their plans into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform-as-a-service brings business process and information together to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, graduation rates, retention, learning outcomes, general education, housing, sustainability, administrative outcomes, program review, and diversity. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.nuventive.com or call +1.412.847.0280.

