Nuvia Dental Implant Center Opens New Fremont, CA Location Delivering Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvia Dental Implant Center has officially opened its newest location in Fremont, California , bringing its groundbreaking Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours process to the Bay Area.

This expansion marks another step forward in Nuvia's mission to help more people across the U.S. reclaim their confident smile, their health, and their lives through permanent, life-changing smiles.

At the new Fremont center, patients can now receive fully customized zirconia teeth just 24 hours after surgery — without the months of waiting or temporary dentures that come with traditional implant methods.

Making Permanent Smiles Accessible in the Bay Area

For decades, people with missing or failing teeth have had to settle for slow, uncomfortable, or temporary fixes. Nuvia changes that. Each Nuvia center is built to handle every step of the journey under one roof — combining:

A dedicated surgical and restorative dental team





An in-house lab for same-day design and fabrication





Advanced 3D technology for precision planning





Certified nurse anesthetists for in-house anesthesia care

By bringing all these experts and technologies together, Nuvia is able to deliver fast, predictable, and permanent results — so patients can wake up from surgery and return the next day for a brand-new, permanent set of teeth.

Meeting a Growing Need For Permanent Teeth Across Northern California

Every day, thousands of Californians live with the frustration of dentures, partials, or teeth that just don't feel like their own.

The new Fremont location will make it easier for patients from San Jose, Oakland, and the greater Bay Area to access Nuvia's permanent solution — one designed to look, feel, and function like natural teeth for life.

Consistency and Results You Can Trust

In 2024, Nuvia's treatment success rate reached 99.18%, surpassing the national averages reported in large-scale implant studies. Every Nuvia center operates with the same high standards, technology, and safety protocols — ensuring every patient, in every city, receives the same level of exceptional care and results.

The Fremont center joins Nuvia's growing network of state-of-the-art facilities across the country — helping more people finally say goodbye to dentures and hello to permanent confidence.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center in Fremont, CA focuses exclusively on full mouth dental implant cases, using a proprietary process that delivers permanent zirconia teeth 24 hours after surgery. With an in-house lab, a three-provider approach, and advanced 3D planning, Nuvia provides a fast, safe path to lasting smiles — no temporaries, no long delays, and no guesswork.

To find out if you may be a candidate for Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours, take the 60-second quiz at nuviasmiles.com .

