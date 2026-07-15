Nuvo Partners with The Pregnancy Care Group to Expand Access to Remote Pregnancy Monitoring

Strategic partnership aims to extend FDA-cleared INVU™ by Nuvo to more expectant mothers, reduce preventable stillbirths, and close gaps in maternity care

AVENTURA, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pregnancy Care Group (PCG) today announced a strategic partnership with Nuvo to expand access to INVU™, the only FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring wearable solution that extends physician-directed prenatal care beyond the clinic and into the home. The partnership unites Nuvo's clinically validated monitoring technology with PCG's mission-driven network of healthcare providers, hospitals, employers, government agencies, and maternal health organizations to make continuous, proactive pregnancy care available to more families.

Through the partnership, the two organizations will work together to broaden the availability of remote monitoring for expectant mothers—particularly those in maternity care deserts and communities affected by health disparities. By combining education, strategic partnerships, and funding initiatives, PCG and Nuvo aim to improve maternal and fetal outcomes, help reduce preventable stillbirths, and ensure that every family has the opportunity to benefit from innovative, evidence-based pregnancy care.

"This partnership reflects a shared belief that where a mother lives should never determine the quality of care she and her baby receive," said Laurence Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvo. "By working with The Pregnancy Care Group, we can extend INVU™ to the expectant mothers who need it most and put continuous, physician-directed monitoring within reach of far more families. Together, we have an opportunity to change the trajectory of maternal and fetal health outcomes."

INVU™ enables clinicians to remotely monitor maternal and fetal health, giving care teams timely insight between in-person visits. By bringing physician-directed monitoring into the home, the platform supports earlier detection, greater continuity of care, and improved access for patients who face barriers to frequent clinic visits.

"The Pregnancy Care Group exists to advance safer pregnancies and give every family access to the tools that can protect them," said Andrew Brandstetter, President of The Pregnancy Care Group. "Nuvo's FDA-cleared platform is exactly the kind of proven, evidence-based innovation we want to put into the hands of more providers and more expectant mothers. Through education, strategic partnerships, and funding initiatives, we are committed to reducing preventable stillbirths, addressing maternity care deserts, and closing the disparities that still shape maternal health today."

The organizations will pursue joint initiatives across healthcare providers, hospitals, employers, government agencies, and maternal health organizations to fund and scale access to remote monitoring, with a focus on the communities where the need is greatest.

For more information, visit nuvocares.com, https://www.pcg-cares.com or contact [email protected].

About The Pregnancy Care Group

The Pregnancy Care Group (PCG) is dedicated to advancing safer pregnancies by expanding access to INVU™ by Nuvo, an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform that extends physician-directed prenatal care beyond the clinic and into the home. Working with healthcare providers, hospitals, employers, government agencies, and maternal health organizations, PCG is committed to making continuous, proactive, and accessible pregnancy monitoring available to more expectant mothers. Through education, strategic partnerships, and funding initiatives, PCG's mission is to improve maternal and fetal outcomes, help reduce preventable stillbirths, address maternity care deserts and health disparities, and ensure that every family has the opportunity to benefit from innovative, evidence-based pregnancy care.

About Nuvo Intl Group Inc.

Nuvo Intl Group Inc. is a pioneering healthcare company focused on transforming pregnancy care through wearable monitoring and data-driven insights. Its flagship platform, INVU™, is the first FDA-cleared wearable solution for remote maternal and fetal monitoring, enabling clinicians to extend pregnancy care beyond the clinic and into the home.

SOURCE Nuvo Intl Group Inc