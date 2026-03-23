Leading DC/Maryland Practice Expands Access to Premium, On-Demand Remote Pregnancy Monitoring with INVU™

AVENTURA, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo is pleased to share that TLC Perinatal, a leading specialty practice in maternal-fetal medicine in the DC- Maryland region, is introducing a new model of premium, on-demand remote pregnancy monitoring using INVU™, Nuvo's AI-driven remote pregnancy monitoring solution. This approach gives expectant mothers unprecedented access to FDA-cleared, medical-grade fetal monitoring from the comfort of their homes or work—when they need it most.

Dr. Richard Broth, a nationally recognized maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) specialist and founder of TLC Perinatal with more than 20 years of experience managing high-risk pregnancies, has long been at the forefront of adopting technologies that improve patient care. Through TLC Perinatal, Dr. Broth is now offering INVU™ as part of an enhanced care pathway designed to provide greater reassurance, flexibility, and continuous clinical oversight.

"Pregnancy doesn't operate on a schedule," said Dr. Broth. "Many patients experience anxiety at times when traditional care isn't immediately accessible—late at night, between appointments, or when something simply doesn't feel right. With INVU™, we can offer an option for patients to perform an on-demand, NST-level assessment at home and connect with their care team for timely evaluation."

INVU™ Sets A New Standard for Patient-Centered Prenatal Care

INVU™enables expectant mothers to perform medical-grade fetal monitoring remotely, including non-stress test (NST)-level assessments, without needing to travel to a clinic or hospital. This is particularly valuable for patients seeking premium, proactive care, including those who desire additional reassurance outside of scheduled visits.

With INVU™ pregnant mothers can:

Perform on-demand monitoring sessions, including during nighttime or periods of concern

Receive remote clinical review and feedback from their care team

Reduce unnecessary emergency visits while maintaining peace of mind

Stay more closely connected to their providers throughout pregnancy

Innovation in Real-World Clinical Practice

Dr. Broth is widely recognized for his role in introducing new maternal-fetal technologies in real-world clinical settings. His adoption of INVU™ reflects a broader shift toward patient-centered, technology-enabled care models that extend beyond the traditional clinic.

By integrating INVU™ into TLC Perinatal's services, Dr. Broth is demonstrating how remote monitoring can complement established care pathways—particularly for high-risk pregnancies and patients seeking enhanced levels of care.

"Technology should empower both patients and providers," Dr. Broth added. "By giving patients access to reliable, clinically meaningful information when they need it, we can improve both outcomes and the overall pregnancy experience."

Expanding Remote Access to Premium Pregnancy Monitoring

The introduction of INVU™ at TLC Perinatal highlights a growing demand for flexible, personalized prenatal care options. As more patients seek proactive and convenient solutions, remote monitoring platforms like INVU™ are helping redefine how maternal care is delivered.

"Dr. Broth represents a new generation of clinical leaders who are bringing innovation directly into pregnancy care," said Laurence Klein, Nuvo's CEO. "His work demonstrates how INVU™ can support both clinical excellence and patient empowerment through accessible, on-demand monitoring."

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About TLC Perinatal

TLC Perinatal is a leading maternal-fetal medicine practice specializing in high-risk pregnancy care, advanced prenatal diagnostics, and comprehensive obstetric consultation services in the Washington DC- Maryland-VA area.

About Nuvo

Nuvo Intl Group Inc. is a women's health technology company focused on transforming pregnancy care through advanced wearable remote monitoring solutions. Nuvo's FDA-cleared INVU™ solution enables non-invasive, continuous maternal and fetal monitoring, supporting high-quality clinic al care while reducing the burden on expectant mothers and healthcare systems. Designed to support both in-clinic and remote use, INVU™ helps expand access to guideline-concordant prenatal surveillance, particularly for high-risk pregnancies. By combining medical-grade technology with a patient-centered approach, Nuvo aims to enhance patient experience, improve clinical efficiency, and support better outcomes across the pregnancy care continuum. Nuvo partners with healthcare providers, health systems, and industry stakeholders to modernize maternal-fetal care and advance the future of pregnancy monitoring.

SOURCE Nuvo Intl Group Inc